Seeing Machines Limited

28 June 2023

PDMR Dealing

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, was notified on 27 June 2023 that Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited ("LAOME"), a person closely associated with the Company's Non-Executive Director, Michael Brown, acting in its capacity as discretionary investment manager for the account and on behalf of funds or accounts managed by it and/or as agent of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp, acting as discretionary investment manager for the account and on behalf of funds or accounts managed by them has traded in the ordinary shares of Seeing Machines as set out below:

26 June 2023 Bought 3,000,000 ordinary shares at 5.41p

Following this transaction LOAME holds 638,127,965 ordinary shares, representing 15.37% of the Company's issued share capital.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

