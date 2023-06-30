Seeing Machines Limited
28 June 2023
PDMR Dealing
Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, was notified on 27 June 2023 that Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited ("LAOME"), a person closely associated with the Company's Non-Executive Director, Michael Brown, acting in its capacity as discretionary investment manager for the account and on behalf of funds or accounts managed by it and/or as agent of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp, acting as discretionary investment manager for the account and on behalf of funds or accounts managed by them has traded in the ordinary shares of Seeing Machines as set out below:
26 June 2023 Bought 3,000,000 ordinary shares at 5.41p
Following this transaction LOAME holds 638,127,965 ordinary shares, representing 15.37% of the Company's issued share capital.
Enquiries:
Seeing Machines Limited
+61 2 6103 4700
Paul McGlone - CEO
Sophie Nicoll - Corporate Communications
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
+44 20 7710 7600
Alex Price
Fred Walsh
Nick Adams
Ben Burnett
Dentons Global Advisors (Media Enquiries)
+44 20 7664 5095
James Styles
Jonathon Brill
seeingmachines@dentonsglobaladvisors.com
About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.
www.seeingmachines.com
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Lombard
Odier
Asset Management
(Europe)
Limited
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
A person closely associated with the
Company's
Non-Executive
Director,
Michael Brown
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance
market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
Seeing Machines Limited
b)
LEI:
549300LNJJPZ2SU7A197
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of nil par value
Identification Code
ISIN: AU0000XINAJ0
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
5.41 Pence
3,000,000
d)
Aggregated information:
N/A - single transaction as above
•
Agrregated volume
•
Price
e)
Date of the transaction:
26 June 2023
f)
Place of the transaction:
London Stock Exchange
