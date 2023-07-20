Seeing Machines Limited ("Seeing Machines" or the "Company")
18 July 2023
PDMR / Director Dealing
Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces that on 17 July 2023, Marrach Super Pty Limited, a person closely associated with Martin Ive, Chief Financial Officer, purchased a total of 150,000 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") in Seeing Machines at a price of 5.35 pence per Ordinary Share.
Following these purchases, Mr Ive is now beneficially interested in 6,883,556 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.17 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.
The Notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
Enquiries:
Seeing Machines Limited
+61 2 6103 4700
Paul McGlone - CEO
Sophie Nicoll - Corporate Communications
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
+44 20 7710 7600
Alex Price
Nick Adams
Fred Walsh
Ben Burnett
Dentons Global Advisors (Media Enquiries)
+44 20 7664 5095
James Styles
Jonathon Brill
seeingmachines@dentonsglobaladvisors.com
About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.
www.seeingmachines.com
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Marrach Super Pty Limited
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
A person closely associated with the
Company's Chief Financial Officer, Martin
Ive
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance
market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
Seeing Machines Limited
b)
LEI:
549300LNJJPZ2SU7A197
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of nil par value
Identification Code
ISIN: AU0000XINAJ0
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
5.35 Pence
150,000
d)
Aggregated information:
N/A - single transaction as above
•
Aggregated volume
•
Price
e)
Date of the transaction:
17 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction:
London Stock Exchange
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 18 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 05:25:10 UTC.