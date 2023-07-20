Seeing Machines Limited ("Seeing Machines" or the "Company")

18 July 2023

PDMR / Director Dealing

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces that on 17 July 2023, Marrach Super Pty Limited, a person closely associated with Martin Ive, Chief Financial Officer, purchased a total of 150,000 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") in Seeing Machines at a price of 5.35 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following these purchases, Mr Ive is now beneficially interested in 6,883,556 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.17 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.

