Seeing Machines : Director share purchase

Seeing Machines Limited

1 November 2022

Director Share Purchases

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces that it has been notified that a non-executive director has purchased ordinary shares in the Company.

Catherine Jane Hill (Kate Hill) the Company's Chair, has purchased 150,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 6.96 pence each on 31 October 2022.

Dunford Super Pty Limited as trustee for Dunford Super Fund, a person closely associated with the Company's Chair, Kate Hill, has purchased 250,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 6.96 pence each on 31 October 2022.

Following this transaction, Ms. Hill has an interest in 3,800,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The person responsible for this announcement is Paul McGlone.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

