    SEE   AU0000XINAJ0

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
6.950 GBX   +3.73%
Seeing Machines : Director share purchase
PU
TRADING UPDATES: DeepVerge fundraises; Tintra narrows interim loss
AN
Seeing Machines : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Seeing Machines : Director share purchase

11/01/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
Seeing Machines Limited

1 November 2022

Director Share Purchases

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces that it has been notified that a non-executive director has purchased ordinary shares in the Company.

Catherine Jane Hill (Kate Hill) the Company's Chair, has purchased 150,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 6.96 pence each on 31 October 2022.

Dunford Super Pty Limited as trustee for Dunford Super Fund, a person closely associated with the Company's Chair, Kate Hill, has purchased 250,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 6.96 pence each on 31 October 2022.

Following this transaction, Ms. Hill has an interest in 3,800,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Seeing Machines Limited

+61 2 6103 4700

Paul McGlone - CEO

Sophie Nicoll - Corporate Communications

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 20 7710 7600

Alex Price

Nick Adams

Ben Burnett

Lionsgate Communications (Media Enquiries)

+44 7791 892509

Jonathan Charles

The person responsible for this announcement is Paul McGlone.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

www.seeingmachines.com

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Catherine Jane Hill

Dunford Super Pty Limited

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-Executive Chair

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Seeing Machines Limited

b)

LEI:

549300LNJJPZ2SU7A197

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of nil par value

Identification Code

ISIN: AU0000XINAJ0

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.96 pence

150,000

6.96 pence

250,000

Total

400,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregate

Volume(s)

Aggregated volume:

Total

Price:

£27,840.00

400,000

e)

Date of the transaction:

2022-10-31

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
