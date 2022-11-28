Advanced search
Seeing Machines : FY2022 Annual Report

11/28/2022 | 12:15am EST
annual report

2022

seeingmachines

ABN 34 093 877 331

This annual report covers Seeing Machines Limited as a consolidated entity. The Group's functional and presentation currency is AUD ($).

A description of the Group's operations and its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the directors' report commencing on page 3. The following information is current as at 30 June 2022.

Directors

Kate Hill, Non-Executive Director and Chair

Paul McGlone, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yong Kang (YK) Ng, Non-Executive Director

Gerhard Vorster, Non-Executive Director John Murray, Non-Executive Director Michael Brown, Non-Executive Director

Rudolph Burger, Non-Executive Director (resigned 30 November 2020) Les Carmichael, Non-Executive Director (resigned 30 November 2020)

Company Secretary

Susan Dalliston

Registered office

80 Mildura Street

Fyshwick ACT 2609

Principal place of business

80 Mildura Street

Fyshwick ACT 2609 Phone: + (61) 2 6103 4700 Email: info@seeingmachines.com

Share register

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

452 Johnston Street

Abbotsford VIC 3067

Australia

Computershare Investor Services PLC The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road Bristol BS996ZY

United Kingdom

Seeing Machines Limited shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market.

Solicitors

Herbert Smith Freehills

ANZ Tower 161, Castlereagh Street,

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Fieldfisher LLP

Riverbank House

2 Swan Lane London EC4R 3TT

United Kingdom

Bankers

HSBC Commercial Bank

580 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers

2 Riverside Quay

Southbank VIC 3006

Australia

seeingmachines

contents

Our mission and purpose

04

Letter from the chair

06

CEO report

08

Financial Highlights

10

OEM Highlights

11

Aftermarket Highlights

12

2022 ESG Highlights

13

Directors Report

14

our mission: zero transport fatalities.

4

our purpose: to get everyone home safely.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 05:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
