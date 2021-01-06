Log in
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
Seeing Machines : License Agreement with OmniVision Technologies

01/06/2021 | 02:12am EST
6 January 2021

Seeing Machines Limited

DMS leaders join forces as OmniVision and Seeing Machines formally collaborate

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has advanced its previously announced Memorandum of Understanding to an executed License Agreement ("Agreement") to license the Company's Occula® Neural Processing Unit ("Occula®") to OmniVision Technologies, Inc. ("OmniVision").

This Agreement represents the first execution of the silicon license for Seeing Machines' Occula®, which offers a unique NPU design that enables the development of low-cost,high-performance edge- AI to power future human-machine interfaces.

Further to the recently announced 'three pillar embedded product strategy', where Seeing Machines laid out its strategic approach to meet the broad and growing technology needs of the global interior monitoring market for Automotive, this collaboration brings the third pillar to life as the partners combine the Occula® Silicon IP with world-leading machine vision silicon technology for their customers.

OmniVision develops and delivers advanced imaging solutions to a variety of industrial and consumer markets, including Automotive. OmniVision has been delivering imaging products for over 15 years to automotive customers, offering products and technology which can place a camera anywhere in the car. OmniVision has a full portfolio of image sensors for the interior monitoring market and is presently the leading supplier of image sensors into the interior monitoring market segment.

Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive leader in DMS technology, having won contracts with a total five automotive Tier 1 customers for a steadily growing number of programs across six global car OEMs. The Company is now expanding its embedded product offerings, and extending its low-cost high performance embedded DMS know-how into the automotive Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) market.

Seeing Machines and OmniVision will work together to deliver optimised, highly integrated solutions to the global Driver and Occupant Monitoring System markets, leveraging existing and new customers globally.

Paul McGlone, CEO commented: "Seeing Machines has had a wonderful working relationship with OmniVision for over 5 years now, having successfully worked together on multiple automotive programs with a number of Tier 1 customers. This Agreement represents a natural next step for our two companies, to work strategically together to achieve the highest possible coupling between the imaging and processing domains.

"We are thrilled to continue working with OmniVision as both companies combine to continue to deliver excellent price versus performance Driver and Occupant Monitoring solutions to the market."

Andy Hanvey, Director of Automotive Marketing at OmniVision commented: "We have been collaborating with Seeing Machines for over 5 years, because of their leading algorithm performance and leading position in the DMS market. With this agreement it will leverage the extensive sensor and technology that OmniVision has to offer, including Global Shutter Sensors, Nyxel® and CameraCubeChip™ along with Seeing Machines Occula® NPU to enable optimal performance for Driver and Occupant Monitoring System algorithms across the OmniVision family of world first, dedicated Automotive ASICs."

Enquiries:

Seeing Machines Limited

+61 2 6103 4700

Paul McGlone - CEO

Sophie Nicoll - Corporate Communications

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 131 220 6939

Neil McDonald

Pete Lynch

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 20 7710 7600

Alex Price

Nick Adams

About Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award- winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; tablets, notebooks, webcams and entertainment devices; medical; and AR, VR, drones and robotics imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 07:11:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
