Seeing Machines : PDMR Dealing

Seeing Machines Limited

2 December 2022

PDMR Dealing

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, was notified on 1 December 2022 that Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited ("LAOME"), a person closely associated with the Company's Non-Executive Director, Michael Brown, acting in its capacity as discretionary investment manager for the account and on behalf of funds or accounts managed by it and/or as agent of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp, acting as discretionary investment manager for the account and on behalf of funds or accounts managed by them has today traded in the ordinary shares of Seeing Machines as set out below:

30 November 2022 Bought 500,000 ordinary shares at 6.4p

Following this transaction LOAME holds 625,427,965 ordinary shares, representing 15.06% of the Company's issued share capital.

