  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Seeing Machines Limited
  News
  Summary
    SEE   AU0000XINAJ0

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
6.400 GBX   -0.31%
Seeing Machines : PDMR Dealing

12/04/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Seeing Machines Limited

2 December 2022

PDMR Dealing

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, was notified on 1 December 2022 that Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited ("LAOME"), a person closely associated with the Company's Non-Executive Director, Michael Brown, acting in its capacity as discretionary investment manager for the account and on behalf of funds or accounts managed by it and/or as agent of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp, acting as discretionary investment manager for the account and on behalf of funds or accounts managed by them has today traded in the ordinary shares of Seeing Machines as set out below:

30 November 2022 Bought 500,000 ordinary shares at 6.4p

Following this transaction LOAME holds 625,427,965 ordinary shares, representing 15.06% of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Seeing Machines Limited

+61 2 6103 4700

Paul McGlone - CEO

Sophie Nicoll - Corporate Communications

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 20 7710 7600

Alex Price

Nick Adams

Ben Burnett

Lionsgate Communications (Media Enquiries)

+44 7791 892509

Jonathan Charles

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

www.seeingmachines.com

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Lombard

Odier

Asset Management

(Europe)

Limited

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

A person closely associated with the

Company's

Non-Executive

Director,

Michael Brown

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Seeing Machines Limited

b)

LEI:

549300LNJJPZ2SU7A197

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of nil par value

Identification Code

ISIN: AU0000XINAJ0

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.4 Pence

500,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregate Total

Volume(s)

Agrregated volume

£32,000.00

500,000

Price

e)

Date of the transaction:

30 November 2022

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 22:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 74,8 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
Net income 2023 -21,8 M -14,8 M -14,8 M
Net cash 2023 3,50 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
P/E ratio 2023 -21,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 474 M 322 M 322 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
EV / Sales 2024 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seeing Machines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,12 AUD
Average target price 0,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Andrew McGlone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Ive Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Hill Chairman
Sebastien Rougeaux Chief Scientific Officer
Rodney Stewart Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED-38.81%322
ACCENTURE PLC-26.95%189 106
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.00%154 538
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%134 416
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.8.67%111 962
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.24%84 382