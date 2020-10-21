Seeing Machines : Pursues Licensing Deal With L3Harris

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Seeing Machines Ltd. said Wednesday that it is in talks to license its eye-tracking system for flight-crew training to U.S. aerospace and defense technology company L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The AIM-listed computer vision technology company said that both groups have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to enter into a global non-exclusive license agreement.

"Seeing Machines will collaborate on design and integration of flight training customer solutions, and L3Harris will look to optimize the visualization and analytic capability, to create the optimum solution for enhanced flight training," the London-listed company said.

Training and simulator-based activity will be a major contributor to the aviation industry recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Seeing Machines said.

Shares at 0741 GMT were up 0.12 pence, or 2.9%, at 4.38 pence.

