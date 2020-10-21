Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Seeing Machines Limited    SEE   AU0000XINAJ0

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seeing Machines : Pursues Licensing Deal With L3Harris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:04am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Seeing Machines Ltd. said Wednesday that it is in talks to license its eye-tracking system for flight-crew training to U.S. aerospace and defense technology company L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The AIM-listed computer vision technology company said that both groups have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to enter into a global non-exclusive license agreement.

"Seeing Machines will collaborate on design and integration of flight training customer solutions, and L3Harris will look to optimize the visualization and analytic capability, to create the optimum solution for enhanced flight training," the London-listed company said.

Training and simulator-based activity will be a major contributor to the aviation industry recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Seeing Machines said.

Shares at 0741 GMT were up 0.12 pence, or 2.9%, at 4.38 pence.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-20 0403ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.13% 171.21 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED 3.53% 4.3835 Delayed Quote.-14.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
04:04aSEEING MACHINES : Pursues Licensing Deal With L3Harris
DJ
09/14SEEING MACHINES : DMS Kit to launch on Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Platform
PU
05/20SEEING MACHINES : Business restructure and Covid measures reduce cost base
PU
05/14SEEING MACHINES : appoints new non-executive director
PU
03/10SEEING MACHINES : Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2019
PU
03/10SEEING MACHINES : Half year results to 31 December 2019
PU
01/30SEEING MACHINES : Half Year Trading Update
PU
01/13SEEING MACHINES : FOVIO Chip to display at Automotive World Tokyo
PU
01/09SEEING MACHINES : SEE and Qualcomm Combine to Deliver DMS Technology
PU
01/08SEEING MACHINES : joins forces with Qualcomm to deliver DMS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38,3 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net income 2020 -39,1 M -27,7 M -27,7 M
Net cash 2020 32,1 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 259 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seeing Machines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,11 AUD
Last Close Price 0,08 AUD
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Andrew McGlone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Catherine Hill Chairman
Ryan Murphy Chief Operating Officer
Michael Cameron Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Edwards Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED-14.31%183
ACCENTURE PLC9.41%143 933
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES25.44%138 712
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.44%111 785
INFOSYS LIMITED53.99%65 106
VMWARE, INC.-1.47%62 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group