Seeing Machines : and Qualcomm work together on next-generation technology

Seeing Machines Limited

27 January 2021

Qualcomm and Seeing Machines deliver next generation ADAS and

Infotainment technology to enable intelligent vehicle interiors

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has been featured at the Qualcomm Technologies 'Automotive Redefined: Technology Showcase' where the companies announced they would work together to design a leading driver monitoring system solution utilising Seeing Machines driver and full cabin monitoring technologies for Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms and for the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Ride™ Platform.

As a part of the relationship, Seeing Machines is working with Qualcomm Technologies to further optimise its technology stack for the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform architecture and its acceleration hardware for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers. In addition, Seeing Machines' previously announced Embedded Development Kit (EDK) for the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Development is now available to select Tier 1 and OEM customers.

This Kit gives customers an efficient turnkey means to realise a deeply accelerated Seeing Machines driver (and soon interior/occupant) monitoring feature stack on Snapdragon Automotive Platforms. The EDK includes Software Development Kit (SDK), hardware extension for the Snapdragon Automotive Platforms - capable of supporting single and multicamera DMS and full interior monitoring, as well as a carefully engineered automotive grade DMS reference camera that fully leverages the Company's systems expertise combining algorithm, embedded processing, and optics know-how.

Paul McGlone, CEO commented: "Seeing Machines is proud of this unique relationship with Qualcomm Technologies, the industry leader in automotive cockpit solutions. Recognising the immense long-term opportunity for ADAS and/or infotainment integration, in terms of OEM cost savings, expanded system capability, increased safety and accelerated market penetration, this engagement is a very effective way of bringing our increasingly capable full in-cabin monitoring technology stack to the vehicle cockpit. Further and importantly, we are able to address the inherent OEM technical and time-to-market integration challenges.

"Our path to integration with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Automotive Platforms has been designed to leverage our unique systems knowledge and safety focus in a way that supports complete flexibility for Tier-1s and OEM customers as safety and convenience features become more expansive and complex across high volume and diverse vehicle platforms. We expect this engagement to deliver significant incremental volume on top of our existing business plan."

