SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Seeing Machines : and Qualcomm work together on next-generation technology

01/27/2021 | 02:13am EST
Seeing Machines Limited

27 January 2021

Qualcomm and Seeing Machines deliver next generation ADAS and

Infotainment technology to enable intelligent vehicle interiors

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has been featured at the Qualcomm Technologies 'Automotive Redefined: Technology Showcase' where the companies announced they would work together to design a leading driver monitoring system solution utilising Seeing Machines driver and full cabin monitoring technologies for Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms and for the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Ride™ Platform.

As a part of the relationship, Seeing Machines is working with Qualcomm Technologies to further optimise its technology stack for the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform architecture and its acceleration hardware for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers. In addition, Seeing Machines' previously announced Embedded Development Kit (EDK) for the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Development is now available to select Tier 1 and OEM customers.

This Kit gives customers an efficient turnkey means to realise a deeply accelerated Seeing Machines driver (and soon interior/occupant) monitoring feature stack on Snapdragon Automotive Platforms. The EDK includes Software Development Kit (SDK), hardware extension for the Snapdragon Automotive Platforms - capable of supporting single and multicamera DMS and full interior monitoring, as well as a carefully engineered automotive grade DMS reference camera that fully leverages the Company's systems expertise combining algorithm, embedded processing, and optics know-how.

Paul McGlone, CEO commented: "Seeing Machines is proud of this unique relationship with Qualcomm Technologies, the industry leader in automotive cockpit solutions. Recognising the immense long-term opportunity for ADAS and/or infotainment integration, in terms of OEM cost savings, expanded system capability, increased safety and accelerated market penetration, this engagement is a very effective way of bringing our increasingly capable full in-cabin monitoring technology stack to the vehicle cockpit. Further and importantly, we are able to address the inherent OEM technical and time-to-market integration challenges.

"Our path to integration with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Automotive Platforms has been designed to leverage our unique systems knowledge and safety focus in a way that supports complete flexibility for Tier-1s and OEM customers as safety and convenience features become more expansive and complex across high volume and diverse vehicle platforms. We expect this engagement to deliver significant incremental volume on top of our existing business plan."

Enquiries:

Seeing Machines Limited+61 2 6103 4700 Paul McGlone - CEO

Sophie Nicoll - Corporate Communications

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 131 220 6939

Neil McDonald

Pete Lynch

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 20 7710 7600

Alex Price

Nick Adams

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

www.seeingmachines.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:13:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46,1 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net income 2021 -33,2 M -25,7 M -25,7 M
Net cash 2021 24,8 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 760 M 589 M 588 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seeing Machines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,16 AUD
Last Close Price 0,21 AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,68%
Spread / Average Target -20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Andrew McGlone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Catherine Hill Chairman
Ryan Murphy Chief Operating Officer
Naomi Rule Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Edwards Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED68.12%589
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.97%166 776
ACCENTURE PLC-3.15%159 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.69%105 662
INFOSYS LIMITED5.52%77 024
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.11%70 188
