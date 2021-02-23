Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Seeing Machines Limited    SEE   AU0000XINAJ0

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/22 11:35:26 am
10.25 GBX   -3.76%
01:18aSEEING MACHINES : and ams partner to develop optimized VSCEL illumination
PU
02/08SEEING MACHINES : technology available in Cadillac Escalade
PU
02/01SEEING MACHINES : Half year trading update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seeing Machines : and ams partner to develop optimized VSCEL illumination

02/23/2021 | 01:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Seeing Machines and ams Partner to Develop Optimized VCSEL

Illumination for Cabin Interior Monitoring Systems

CANBERRA - 18 February 2021 - Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces results of an ongoing partnership with ams, a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, to refine and optimize infra-red illumination solutions for interior monitoring.

ams is recognized globally as a lead supplier of Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser devices (VCSELs), which is an active illumination technology that is present in today's smartphones. VCSEL devices are set to appear in many future automotive interiors where they are able to deliver highlycontrolled pulses of infra-red energy required for interior monitoring safety solutions. The devices have an inherent advantage over Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) due to their narrow-band emission spectrum that is also highly immune to temperature drift. This allows for more selective sunlight immunity, reducing overall illumination system power while improving the ability of cameras to operate with glasses and sunglasses.

However, VCSELs remain an emerging technology for automotive applications where characterization for different use-cases is still ongoing. Working with Seeing Machines optics engineers, ams was able to fine-tune its next-generation VCSEL component (the TARA2000-AUT) for high-temperature automotive interior illumination. In particular, Seeing Machines provided critical design feedback on infrared pulse handling requirements, allowing the device to be ideally matched to Seeing Machines optimized camera system-optics.

John Noble, SVP of Innovation at Seeing Machines commented: "Seeing Machines has been evaluating VCSEL illumination technology for over three years in our labs, exploring candidate device efficacies for illumination of cabin interiors. Our detailed understanding of the technical pros and cons of VCSEL technology has progressed, particularly with regards to thermal efficiency characteristics, which is always a major challenge for vehicle interiors. We have worked with several suppliers and we recommend ams VCSELs to our customers".

Bétina Bebey, Product Manager for High-Power Flood Illuminators at ams, added: "The partnership with Seeing Machines demonstrates the increased value that VCSEL technology brings to optical driver monitoring systems compared to established illumination technologies. By driving this technology together, ams and Seeing Machines expect to gain valuable insight and bring our joint customers into the demanding automotive environment solutions to make driving safer and more comfortable."

* end *

Media enquiries: Seeing Machines - sophie.nicoll@seeingmachines.com

About Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE)

Seeing Machines Ltd., is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time

understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, the Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
01:18aSEEING MACHINES : and ams partner to develop optimized VSCEL illumination
PU
02/08SEEING MACHINES : technology available in Cadillac Escalade
PU
02/01SEEING MACHINES : Half year trading update
PU
01/27SEEING MACHINES : to Collaborate With Qualcomm Technologies; Shares Rise
DJ
01/27SEEING MACHINES : Up 14% on Qualcomm Collaboration For Intelligent Vehicle Inter..
MT
01/27SEEING MACHINES : and Qualcomm work together on next-generation technology
PU
01/26VEONEER : Qualcomm Announces Expansion of Scalable Snapdragon Ride Platform Port..
AQ
01/06European Stocks Gain Wednesday as Regulator Recommends Authorization For Mode..
MT
01/06SEEING MACHINES : Gains 9% on Licensing Occula to OmniVision Technologies
MT
01/06SEEING MACHINES : License Agreement with OmniVision Technologies
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 47,3 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net income 2021 -34,6 M -27,4 M -27,4 M
Net cash 2021 26,9 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 674 M 533 M 534 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seeing Machines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,27 AUD
Last Close Price 0,18 AUD
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Andrew McGlone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Naomi Rule Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Hill Chairman
Timothy Edwards Chief Technology Officer
Sebastien Rougeaux Chief Scientific Officer-Machine Intelligence
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED48.55%533
ACCENTURE PLC-3.28%161 280
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.30%156 708
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.47%106 027
INFOSYS LIMITED2.83%75 572
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%72 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ