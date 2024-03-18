Seeing Machines Ltd - Canberra, Australia-based artificial intelligence driver monitoring specialist - Pretax loss widens to USD19.8 million in the six months to December 31 from USD4.5 million a year prior. Revenue edges up 5.5% to USD25.7 million from USD24.4 million. Cost of sales however increases 70% to USD15.2 million from USD8.9 million. Expenses increase 31% to USD27.9 million from USD21.3 million. Looking ahead, Seeing Machines says it is well placed to deliver continued progress in the year ahead with a typical weighting to the second half. Chief Executive Officer Paul McGlone cites "balance sheet strength and proven technology supported by regulatory changes." The company anticipates that its financial performance for financial year 2024 will be in line with consensus. Says consensus is revenue of USD66.3 million, up 15% from USD57.8 million in financial 2023, cash loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of USD28.4 million, and a cash position of USD26.1 million, 28% lower compared to net cash of USD36.1 million at June 30, 2023.

Current stock price: 5.05 pence each, 1.7% lower on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 14%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

