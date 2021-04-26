Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seeing Machines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEE   AU0000XINAJ0

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
  Report
Seeing Machines : Automotive award brings OEM count to seven

04/26/2021 | 02:08am EDT
Seeing Machines Limited

26 April 2021

Driver and Occupant Monitoring System award brings OEM customer

count to seven

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has been appointed by an additional global Automotive Tier 1 supplier to deliver its FOVIO Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) technology to an additional North America-based OEM.

Delivered via the Company's embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (FOVIO e-DME software library), this also signals Seeing Machines' first design award for its recently launched Occupant Monitoring System technology, which extends its highly effective attention, distraction, impairment, identification, and other human state measures, from the vehicle driver to vehicle passenger(s) concurrently and also supports a range of interior monitoring features.

Mass production is scheduled from late 2022 with an initial lifetime award value of A$7m.

Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive leader in Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology, having now won contracts with a total of seven automotive Tier 1 customers for a growing number of programs across seven global carmakers.

Nick DiFiore, SVP and GM Automotive commented: "We are delighted to expand our customer base with such a globally capable Tier 1 supplying a highly innovative OEM. I expect this to be the first of many collaboration opportunities as we together target new business across the fast expanding interior monitoring market.

"Having articulated our detailed embedded product strategy late last year and launched our OMS roadmap soon after that, receiving this order affirms both our strategic and technology direction, and our continued leadership position in the DMS market."

Enquiries:

Seeing Machines Limited

+61 2 6103 4700

Paul McGlone - CEO

Sophie Nicoll - Corporate Communications

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 131 220 6939

Neil McDonald

Pete Lynch

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 20 7710 7600

Alex Price

Nick Adams

Lionsgate Communications (Media Enquiries)

+44 07791 892509

Jonathan Charles

This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Seeing Machines is Sophie Nicoll, SVP, Corporate Communications.

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

www.seeingmachines.com

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
