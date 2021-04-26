Seeing Machines : Automotive award brings OEM count to seven

Seeing Machines Limited

26 April 2021

Driver and Occupant Monitoring System award brings OEM customer

count to seven

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has been appointed by an additional global Automotive Tier 1 supplier to deliver its FOVIO Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) technology to an additional North America-based OEM.

Delivered via the Company's embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (FOVIO e-DME software library), this also signals Seeing Machines' first design award for its recently launched Occupant Monitoring System technology, which extends its highly effective attention, distraction, impairment, identification, and other human state measures, from the vehicle driver to vehicle passenger(s) concurrently and also supports a range of interior monitoring features.

Mass production is scheduled from late 2022 with an initial lifetime award value of A$7m.

Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive leader in Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology, having now won contracts with a total of seven automotive Tier 1 customers for a growing number of programs across seven global carmakers.

Nick DiFiore, SVP and GM Automotive commented: "We are delighted to expand our customer base with such a globally capable Tier 1 supplying a highly innovative OEM. I expect this to be the first of many collaboration opportunities as we together target new business across the fast expanding interior monitoring market.

"Having articulated our detailed embedded product strategy late last year and launched our OMS roadmap soon after that, receiving this order affirms both our strategic and technology direction, and our continued leadership position in the DMS market."