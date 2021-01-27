Seeing Machines : to Collaborate With Qualcomm Technologies; Shares Rise

By Sabela Ojea

Shares in Seeing Machines Ltd. on Wednesday rose after the company said it would collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies on the development of a vehicle driver-monitoring system.

The AIM-listed, Australia-based computer vision-technology company said the system would be designed using Seeing Machines' driver and full-cabin monitoring technologies for Qualcomm's Snapdragon automotive cockpit and ride platforms.

"We expect this engagement to deliver significant incremental volume on top of our existing business plan," Chief Executive Paul McGlone said.

Shares at 0814 GMT were up 1.33 pence, or 11%, at 12.93 pence.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 0345ET