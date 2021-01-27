Log in
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
Seeing Machines : to Collaborate With Qualcomm Technologies; Shares Rise

01/27/2021 | 03:46am EST
By Sabela Ojea

Shares in Seeing Machines Ltd. on Wednesday rose after the company said it would collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies on the development of a vehicle driver-monitoring system.

The AIM-listed, Australia-based computer vision-technology company said the system would be designed using Seeing Machines' driver and full-cabin monitoring technologies for Qualcomm's Snapdragon automotive cockpit and ride platforms.

"We expect this engagement to deliver significant incremental volume on top of our existing business plan," Chief Executive Paul McGlone said.

Shares at 0814 GMT were up 1.33 pence, or 11%, at 12.93 pence.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED -1.13% 162.55 End-of-day quote.7.92%
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED 11.97% 12.9887 End-of-day quote.68.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 46,1 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net income 2021 -33,2 M -25,7 M -25,7 M
Net cash 2021 24,8 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 760 M 589 M 588 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seeing Machines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,16 AUD
Last Close Price 0,21 AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,68%
Spread / Average Target -20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Andrew McGlone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Catherine Hill Chairman
Ryan Murphy Chief Operating Officer
Naomi Rule Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Edwards Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED68.12%589
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.97%166 970
ACCENTURE PLC-3.15%160 455
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.69%109 146
INFOSYS LIMITED5.52%77 114
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.11%70 553
