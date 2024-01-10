(Alliance News) - Seeing Machines Ltd on Wednesday said it has won an order to supply its Guardian Generation 3 technology to unnamed UK and European bus manufacturers following its launch on Tuesday.

The Canberra-based vision monitoring technology company plans to roll out Guardian Generation 3 during the fourth quarter of its financial year ending June 30.

Guardian Generation 3 is an AI-powered driver monitoring system. Yesterday, Seeing Machines announced the launch of the newest edition of its "world-leading" monitoring system. It includes drowsiness detection and eye-tracking to prevent distraction-induced driving risks.

Updates to the Guardian system, which is already connected to around 54,000 vehicles, will deliver "premium performance in the most demanding real-world driving conditions", the group said.

The system hasb been independently verified to meet the European Commission regulations for drowsiness detection, required on all new vehicles from July 2024.

These customers represent a" significant opportunity" of around 3,000 vehicles per annum, Seeing Machines said.

Shares in Seeing Machines rose 2.1% to 5.44 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

