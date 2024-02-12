SEEK Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 596.8 million compared to AUD 626.7 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 35.2 million compared to AUD 978 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.099 compared to AUD 0.381 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.098 compared to AUD 0.379 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was AUD 0.099 compared to AUD 2.757 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was AUD 0.098 compared to AUD 2.731 a year ago.