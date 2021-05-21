Log in
    SEEL   US81577F1093

SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SEEL)
  Report
Seelos Therapeutics : O Certificate to Accompany Restated Articles or Amended and Restated Articles (Form 8-K)

05/21/2021
o Certificate to Accompany Restated Articles or Amended and Restated Articles

o Restated Articles - No amendments; articles are restated only and are signed by an officer of the corporation who has been authorized to execute the certificate by resolution of the board of directors
adopted on:

The certificate correctly sets forth the text of the articles or certificate as amended to the date of the certificate.

o Amended and Restated Articles

* Restated or Amended and Restated Articles must be included with this filing type.

3. Type of Amendment Filing Being Completed:

(Select only one box)

(If amending, complete section 1, 3, 5 and 6.)

o Certificate of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation (Pursuant to NRS 78.380 - Before Issuance of Stock)

The undersigned declare that they constitute at least two-thirds of the following:

(Check only one box) o incorporators o board of directors

The undersigned affirmatively declare that to the date of this certificate, no stock of the corporation has been issued

x Certificate of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation (Pursuant to NRS 78.385 and 78.390 - After Issuance of Stock)

The vote by which the stockholders holding shares in the corporation entitling them to exercise at least a majority of the voting power, or such greater proportion of the voting power as may be required in the case of a vote by classes or series, or as may be required by the provisions of the articles of incorporation* have voted in favor of the amendment is: More than 50%

o Officer's Statement (foreign qualified entities only) -
Name in home state, if using a modified name in Nevada:
Jurisdiction of formation: ________________________________________________
Changes to takes the following effect:

o The entity name has been amended.

o The purpose of the entity has been amended.

o The authorized shares have been amended.

o Other: (specify changes)
___________________________________________________

o Dissolution

o Merger o Conversion
* Officer's Statement must be submitted with either a certified copy of or a certificate evidencing the filing of any document, amendatory or otherwise, relating to the original articles in the place of the corporations creation.
This form must be accompanied by appropriate fees. Page 1 of 2
Revised: 1/1/2019
BARBARA K. CEGAVSKE
Secretary of State
202 North Carson Street
Carson City, Nevada 89701-4201
(775) 684-5708
Website: www.nvsos.gov

Profit Corporation:

Certificate of Amendment (PURSUANT TO NRS 78.380 & 78.385/78.390)
Certificate to Accompany Restated Articles or Amended and
Restated Articles (PURSUANT TO NRS 78.403)
Officer's Statement (PURSUANT TO NRS 80.030)
4. Effective Date and Time: (Optional) Date: Time:
(must not be later than 90 days after the certificate is filed)
5. Information Being Changed: (Domestic corporations only)

Changes to takes the following effect:

o The entity name has been amended.

o The registered agent has been changed. (attach Certificate of Acceptance from new registered agent)

o The purpose of the entity has been amended.

x The authorized shares have been amended.

o The directors, managers or general partners have been amended.

o IRS tax language has been added.

o Articles have been added.

o Articles have been deleted.

o Other.

The articles have been amended as follows: (provide article numbers, if available)

Paragraph A of Article FIFTH is amended as set forth below.

(attach additional page(s) if necessary)

6. Signature:

(Required) 		X /s/ Raj Mehra, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer and President
Signature of Officer or Authorized Signer Title
X
Signature of Officer or Authorized Signer Title
*If any proposed amendment would alter or change any preference or any relative or other right given to any class or series of outstanding shares, then the amendment must be approved by the vote, in addition to the affirmative vote otherwise required, of the holders of shares representing a majority of the voting power of each class or series affected by the amendment regardless to limitations or restrictions on the voting power thereof.
Please include any required or optional information in space below:
(attach additional page(s) if necessary)

Paragraph A of Article FIFTH of the Articles of Incorporation of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Corporation'), as heretofore amended, is amended to read as follows:

'FIFTH: A. The total number of shares of all classes of stock which the Corporation shall have authority to issue is two hundred fifty million (250,000,000), consisting of two hundred forty million (240,000,000) shares of common stock, par value one-tenth of one cent ($0.001) per share (the 'Common Stock') and ten million (10,000,000) shares of preferred stock, par value one-tenth of one cent ($0.001) per share (the 'Preferred Stock').'
This form must be accompanied by appropriate fees. Page 2 of 2
Revised: 1/1/2019

Disclaimer

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -53,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 259 M 259 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,75 $
Last Close Price 3,30 $
Spread / Highest target 355%
Spread / Average Target 195%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raj Mehra Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Tim Whitaker Chief Medical Officer
Jessica Kardish Vice President-Clinical Development & Operations
Gopal Krishna Head-Manufacturing & Technical Operations
Lucas Pilipski Executive Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.108.86%259
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.70%450 495
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.32%296 725
PFIZER INC.8.20%224 579
ABBVIE INC.9.30%206 842
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.62%201 704