Seelos Therapeutics : O Certificate to Accompany Restated Articles or Amended and Restated Articles (Form 8-K)
05/21/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
X
/s/ Raj Mehra, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer and President
Signature of Officer or Authorized Signer
Title
X
Signature of Officer or Authorized Signer
Title
Paragraph A of Article FIFTH of the Articles of Incorporation of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Corporation'), as heretofore amended, is amended to read as follows:
'FIFTH: A. The total number of shares of all classes of stock which the Corporation shall have authority to issue is two hundred fifty million (250,000,000), consisting of two hundred forty million (240,000,000) shares of common stock, par value one-tenth of one cent ($0.001) per share (the 'Common Stock') and ten million (10,000,000) shares of preferred stock, par value one-tenth of one cent ($0.001) per share (the 'Preferred Stock').'
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:32:03 UTC.