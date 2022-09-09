Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEEL   US81577F1093

SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SEEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
1.270 USD   +13.39%
09:01aSeelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference
PR
09/01Seelos Therapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirement
MT
09/01SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

09/09/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference, September 27th to 29th.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat hosted by Senior Biotechnology Analyst Yatin Suneja, on Wednesday, September 28th at 2:45 PM ET.

Webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed here.   

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com 
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401 
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-guggenheim-nantucket-therapeutics-conference-301621183.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
09:01aSeelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference
PR
09/01Seelos Therapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirement
MT
09/01SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Psychedelic Conferences
PR
08/24Seelos Receives Research, Development Grant From Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinso..
MT
08/24Seelos Therapeutics Receives a Research and Development Grant from The Michael J. Fox F..
PR
08/24Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Receives A Research and Development Grant from the Michael J. ..
CI
08/22IX Biopharma Loss Widens in Fiscal H2 on Fair Value Adjustments, Foreign Exchange Losse..
MT
08/05SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/05Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations