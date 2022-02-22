Log in
    SEER   US81578P1066

SEER, INC.

(SEER)
Seer to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

02/22/2022 | 04:06pm EST
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference.

Seer’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 8 at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the virtual session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Contact
Karen Possemato
pr@seer.bio


