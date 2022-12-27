Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Seer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEER   US81578P1066

SEER, INC.

(SEER)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
5.070 USD   -10.27%
04:05pSeer to Present at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Health Care Conference
AQ
12/16Seer, Inc.(NasdaqGS:SEER) dropped from NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
12/14Discovery life sciences launches world-class proteomic services division supported by leading technology partners
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seer to Present at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Health Care Conference

12/27/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Seer’s management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Tuesday, January 10th at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer
Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Contact
Karen Possemato
pr@seer.bio


All news about SEER, INC.
04:05pSeer to Present at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Health Care Conference
AQ
12/16Seer, Inc.(NasdaqGS:SEER) dropped from NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
12/14Discovery life sciences launches world-class proteomic services division supported by l..
PR
12/12Seer's Proteomics Platform Named as Top 10 Innovation in 2022 by The Scientist
GL
12/12Seer's Proteomics Platform Named as Top 10 Innovation in 2022 by The Scientist
AQ
11/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Seer to $11 From $14, Maintains Equalweight Rati..
MT
11/08SEER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
11/08Transcript : Seer, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Earnings Flash (SEER) SEER Reports Q3 Revenue $4M, vs. Street Est of $3.51M
MT
11/08Seer, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -97,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 354 M 354 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -4,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart SEER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,65 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 77,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omid C. Farokhzad Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Horn Chief Financial Officer
Asim Siddiqui Vice President-Research & Tech Development
Scott Thomas Co-Chief Operating Officer
David L. Hallal Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEER, INC.-75.23%354
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.21%32 082
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-22.76%8 312
TECAN GROUP AG-25.76%5 631
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)35.93%2 946
JEOL LTD.-60.72%1 386