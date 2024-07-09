SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED (Company registration number BW00001731678)

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), Sefalana Holding Company Limited (Sefalana) is required to announce through the BSE any circumstances or events that have or are likely to have a material effect on the financial results of the Company for the period to be reported upon next.

Results for the 52 week period ended 28 April 2024

The Board of Sefalana is very pleased to announce that Sefalana's Group profit before tax for the 52 week period ended 28 April 2024 ("the year") will be between 9% and 11% (approximately P36 million to P44 million) higher than that reported for the comparative 53 week period ended 30 April 2023 ("prior year") which amounted to P403 million. This is despite the year under review being one week shorter than the prior year.

Sefalana will be publishing its consolidated financial results of the Group for the 52 week period ended 28 April 2024 by the end of July 2024. This will include commentary on the drivers for the enhanced performance.

Accordingly, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution

By order of the Board

Mohamed Osman

Group Finance Director

9 July 2024

