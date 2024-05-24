SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(UIN BW00001731678)

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In terms of the Botswana Stock Exchange Equity Listing Requirements, Sefalana Holding Company Limited (Sefalana) is required to announce through the BSE the resignation or appointment of a director of the company.

Sefalana is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sipho Ziga to the Board of Directors as a Non- Executive Director with effect from 1 June 2024.

Mr. Sipho Ziga is a senior attorney in Botswana, with nearly 28 years of professional legal experience, with a focus on business law. Mr. Ziga has extensive experience in corporate commercial law, securities, and financial services regulations, and project finance. He has provided legal counsel to various BSE-listed and unlisted entities, and provided insight on issues surrounding corporate governance, BSE compliance, due diligence, acquisitions and the Botswana legal and regulatory environment. He has been recognized by Chambers Global - the World's Leading Lawyers for General Business law - as a leading business lawyer consistently since 2007.

The Board of Sefalana is delighted to welcome Mr. Ziga to the Group, and looks forward to his contribution towards its continued growth strategy.

By order of the Board

Joanne Robinson

Group Company Secretary

22 May 2024

Directors:

JM Marinelli, CD Chauhan, B Davis, P. Disberry, K Jefferis, M Mpugwa, MS Osman, G. Scheepers

S Swaniker-Tettey