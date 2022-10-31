Sefalana : 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS
10/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
(UIN BW00001731678)
2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sefalana Holding Company was held at the Boardroom of Sefalana Holding Company, Plot 10038, Gaborone, on Friday 28 October 2022 at 16h00.
The Annual General Meeting proceedings were conducted in accordance with the Companies Act and the Memorandum & Articles of Sefalana Holding Company Limited. There were no restrictions on any shareholder casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
Shareholders present in person and by proxy were 204,015,845 representing 81.4% of the total issued share capital. The table below sets out the results of the votes exercised for each resolution.
Resolution
In favour
Against
Abstained
(%)
(%)
(%)
Ordinary Resolution 1:
100%
0%
0%
To adopt the revised Notice and Agenda of the meeting, revoking Special
Resolution 13.
Ordinary Resolution 2:
100%
0%
0%
To receive, consider and adopt the Group's audited consolidated financial
statements for the 52-week period ended 24 April 2022 together with the
Directors' and Auditor's reports thereon.
Ordinary Resolution 3:
100%
0%
0%
To ratify the dividends declared and paid during the period being a gross
interim dividend of 10 thebe per ordinary share paid to shareholders of
23 February 2022, a final gross dividend of 30 thebe per ordinary share
paid on 24 August 2022, and a special dividend of 10 thebe per ordinary
share to be paid to shareholders on 21 December 2022.
Ordinary Resolution 4:
13.3%
86.7%
0%
To approve the remuneration of the Executive Directors for the 52-week
period ended 24 April 2022 as required by the Articles of Association and
as detailed in note 12 of the financial statements and in the Corporate
Governance Report.
Ordinary Resolution 5:
94.5%
5.5%
0%
To approve the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors for the 52-
week period ended 24 April 2022 as required by the Articles of
Association and as detailed in note 12 of the financial statements and in
the Corporate Governance Report.
Ordinary Resolution 6:
100%
0%
0%
To approve the remuneration of the Auditors for the 52-week period
ended 24 April 2022 as disclosed in note 11 to the financial statements.
Ordinary Resolution 7:
To approve the appointment of Deloitte & Touche as Auditors for the
100%
0%
0%
ensuing financial year.
Ordinary Resolution 8:
100%
0%
0%
To ratify the appointment of Mr Mahube Mpugwa as Independent Non-
Executive Director with effect from 1 March 2022.
Ordinary Resolution 9:
100%
0%
0%
To ratify the appointment of Ms. Paula Disberry as an Independent Non-
Executive Director with effect from 1 March 2022.
Ordinary Resolution 10:
100%
0%
0%
To ratify the appointment of Mr. Gerhard Scheepers as an Executive
Director with effect from 1 March 2022.
Ordinary Resolution 11:
100%
0%
0%
To re-elect Mr. Bryan Davis who retires by rotation, in accordance with
the Articles of Association, and being eligible offers himself for re-
election.
Ordinary Resolution 12:
100%
0%
0%
To re-elect Mr. Mohamed Osman who retires by rotation, in accordance
with the Articles of Association and being eligible, offers himself for re-
election.
The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their support and participation at the 2022 AGM.
By order of the Board
Joanne Robinson
Group Company Secretary
31 October 2022
Directors:
JM Marinelli, CD Chauhan, B Davis, K Mere, MS Osman, S Swaniker-Tettey,
