Sefalana : 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(UIN BW00001731678)

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sefalana Holding Company was held at the Boardroom of Sefalana Holding Company, Plot 10038, Gaborone, on Friday 28 October 2022 at 16h00.

The Annual General Meeting proceedings were conducted in accordance with the Companies Act and the Memorandum & Articles of Sefalana Holding Company Limited. There were no restrictions on any shareholder casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

Shareholders present in person and by proxy were 204,015,845 representing 81.4% of the total issued share capital. The table below sets out the results of the votes exercised for each resolution.