  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Sefalana Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEFALANA   BW0000000157

SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(SEFALANA)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
9.660 BWP    0.00%
02:54aSefalana : Cautionary announcement
PU
10/31Sefalana Holding Announces Special Dividend Payable on 21 December 2022
CI
10/31Sefalana : 2022 annual general meeting voting results
PU
Sefalana : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

12/23/2022 | 02:54am EST
SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED (Company registration number BW00001731678)

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), Sefalana Holding Company Limited (Sefalana) is required to announce through the BSE any circumstances or events that have or are likely to have a material effect on the financial results of the Company for the period to be reported upon next.

Results for the 27 week period ended 30 October 2022

The Board of Sefalana is very pleased to announce that Sefalana's Group profit before tax for the 27 week period ended 30 October 2022 ("the period"

  • "the half year") will be between 25% and 28% (approximately P38 million to P43 million) higher than that reported for the comparative 27 week period ended 31 October 2021 ("prior period") which amounted to P153 million.

Sefalana will be publishing its consolidated financial results of the Group for the 27 week period ended 30 October 2022 by the end of January 2023. This will include commentary on the drivers for the enhanced performance.

Accordingly, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution

By order of the Board

Mohamed Osman

Group Finance Director

23 December 2022

Directors:

JM Marinelli, CD Chauhan, B Davis, P Disberry, K Mere, M Mpugwa, MS Osman, S Swaniker-Tettey

Disclaimer

Sefalana Holding Company Limited published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 520 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2022 220 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net cash 2022 360 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 2 422 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 619
Free-Float 44,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chandrakanth D. Chauhan Executive Director
Mohamed S. Osman Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jennifer M. Marinelli Chairman
Michael Simaye Group Manager-Information Technology
Libu Brown Group Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED2.22%189
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%323 063
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.63%91 346
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.47%51 786
GENERAL MILLS, INC.26.40%50 379
KRAFT HEINZ12.42%49 218