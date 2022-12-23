Sefalana : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED (Company registration number BW00001731678)

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), Sefalana Holding Company Limited (Sefalana) is required to announce through the BSE any circumstances or events that have or are likely to have a material effect on the financial results of the Company for the period to be reported upon next.

Results for the 27 week period ended 30 October 2022

The Board of Sefalana is very pleased to announce that Sefalana's Group profit before tax for the 27 week period ended 30 October 2022 ("the period"

"the half year") will be between 25% and 28% (approximately P38 million to P43 million) higher than that reported for the comparative 27 week period ended 31 October 2021 ("prior period") which amounted to P153 million.

Sefalana will be publishing its consolidated financial results of the Group for the 27 week period ended 30 October 2022 by the end of January 2023. This will include commentary on the drivers for the enhanced performance.

Accordingly, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution

By order of the Board

Mohamed Osman

Group Finance Director

23 December 2022

Directors:

JM Marinelli, CD Chauhan, B Davis, P Disberry, K Mere, M Mpugwa, MS Osman, S Swaniker-Tettey