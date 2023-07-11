SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED (Company registration number BW00001731678)

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), Sefalana Holding Company Limited (Sefalana) is required to announce through the BSE any circumstances or events that have or are likely to have a material effect on the financial results of the Company for the period to be reported upon next.

Results for the 53 week period ended 30 April 2023

The Board of Sefalana is very pleased to announce that Sefalana's Group profit before tax for the 53 week period ended 30 April 2023 ("the year") will be between 18% and 21% (approximately P60 million to P70 million) higher than that reported for the comparative 52 week period ended 24 April 2022 ("prior year") which amounted to P334 million.

Sefalana will be publishing its consolidated financial results of the Group for the 53 week period ended 30 April 2023 by the end of July 2023. This will include commentary on the drivers for the enhanced performance.

Accordingly, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution

By order of the Board

Mohamed Osman

Group Finance Director

12 July 2023

Directors:

JM Marinelli, CD Chauhan, B Davis, P Disberry, K Jefferis, K Mere, M Mpugwa, MS Osman,

G Scheepers, S Swaniker-Tettey