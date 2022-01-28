Sefalana : NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(Company registration number BW00001731678)

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In terms of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Equity Listing Requirements, Sefalana Holding Company Limited (Sefalana) is required to announce through the BSE the resignation of the Company Secretary.

Sefalana hereby announces that Ms. Gofaone Senna has resigned as the Group Company Secretary with effect from 28 January 2022. The Board wishes to thank Ms Senna for her service to the Group.

A further announcement will be made for her replacement in due course.

By order of the Board

Mohamed Osman

Group Finance Director

28 January 2022

Directors:

JM Marinelli, CD Chauhan, B Davis, K Mere, MS Osman, S Swaniker-Tettey