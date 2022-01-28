Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Sefalana Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEFALANA   BW0000000157

SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(SEFALANA)
Sefalana : NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

01/28/2022 | 08:33am EST
SEFALANA HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(Company registration number BW00001731678)

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In terms of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Equity Listing Requirements, Sefalana Holding Company Limited (Sefalana) is required to announce through the BSE the resignation of the Company Secretary.

Sefalana hereby announces that Ms. Gofaone Senna has resigned as the Group Company Secretary with effect from 28 January 2022. The Board wishes to thank Ms Senna for her service to the Group.

A further announcement will be made for her replacement in due course.

By order of the Board

Mohamed Osman

Group Finance Director

28 January 2022

Directors:

JM Marinelli, CD Chauhan, B Davis, K Mere, MS Osman, S Swaniker-Tettey

Disclaimer

Sefalana Holding Company Limited published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Chandrakanth D. Chauhan Executive Director
Mohamed S. Osman Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jennifer M. Marinelli Chairman
Michael Simaye Group Manager-Information Technology
Keneilwe P. Mere Independent Non-Executive Director
