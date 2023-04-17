Advanced search
    6460   JP3419050004

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:17:40 2023-04-18 am EDT
2454.00 JPY   -3.84%
04/17Japan's Nikkei rises eighth straight day on earnings optimism, weaker yen
RE
04/17Technology Shares Climb With AI in Focus -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04/17Global markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems...
MS
Japan's Nikkei rises eighth straight day on earnings optimism, weaker yen

04/17/2023 | 10:57pm EDT
TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, led by gains by banks on positive U.S. data and exporters boosted by the weaker yen.

The Nikkei climbed 0.56% to 28,675.32, as of the morning break, nearing the highest level this year. The broader Topix rose 0.75% to 2,042.26.

Lenders Resona Holdings Inc and Concordia Financial Group Inc were among the sharpest gainers on the Nikkei, jumping more than 2.5%. Mazda Motor Corp climbed 2.04% after the yen depreciated for a second day.

U.S. shares rose on Monday after several banks kicked off first-quarter reports with strong results and a positive reading from the New York Fed's barometer of manufacturing activity.

"Earnings expectations have been OK. The yen has settled down, at a level weaker than last year," said Quiddity Advisors analyst Travis Lundy, who publishes on Smartkarma.

Comments by billionaire investor Warren Buffett last week that he was adding to investments in Japan, along with regulatory pressure on companies with low price-to-book (PBR) ratios are adding to buying cues, he added.

"There are expectations that lower PBR stocks being 'forced' to become higher PBR stocks will mean cross-holding unwinds and buybacks," he said.

The Nikkei is poised for its longest winning streak since March 2022. The gauge is trading more than 3% over its 25-day moving average, which may be a sign of volatility ahead, Nomura Securities strategist Kazuo Kamitani said.

"It's too early to say the market is overheating, but it could a warning sign for high values," he said.

There were 188 gainers on the Nikkei against 31 that fell. Inpex Corp dropped 1.73%, leading declines among energy shares after oil prices slid in U.S. trading.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc slipped 3.13% after announcing on Monday it planned to acquire Angry Birds game franchise maker Rovio Entertainment Oyj for 706 million euros ($776 million). (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
