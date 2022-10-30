Sega Sammy : Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)
2022/10/31
■Profit and Loss
(Billion yen)
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Full Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Forecast
Sales
45.1
51.9
70.6
50.2
47.4
60.0
70.4
58.1
52.7
63.9
97.0
167.6
217.8
107.4
177.8
235.9
116.6
277.0
Consumer
32.4
29.0
41.0
33.3
29.5
41.7
48.4
38.7
34.7
40.3
61.4
102.4
135.7
71.2
119.6
158.3
75.0
192.0
Amusement Machine
5.4
8.2
12.0
10.1
11.4
11.8
12.8
13.7
13.1
15.3
13.6
25.6
35.7
23.2
36.0
49.7
28.4
55.8
Amusement Center Operations
3.4
8.4
8.8
0.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
11.8
20.6
21.0
-
-
-
-
-
Animation / Toy
3.4
5.6
8.1
6.1
5.5
6.0
8.9
5.2
4.7
8.2
9.0
17.1
23.2
11.5
20.4
25.6
12.9
28.7
Other / Elimination
0.4
0.8
0.7
0.3
1.0
0.5
0.3
0.5
0.2
0.1
1.2
1.9
2.2
1.5
1.8
2.3
0.3
0.5
Entertainment
Operating Income
8.1
6.8
15.0
-2.0
8.4
13.8
13.1
-1.4
6.5
7.3
14.9
29.9
27.9
22.2
35.3
33.9
13.8
39.0
Contents
Consumer
12.5
7.8
10.6
0.5
6.5
11.9
11.0
-0.1
5.3
5.3
20.3
30.9
31.4
18.4
29.4
29.3
10.6
34.5
Amusement Machine
-1.6
-0.3
1.8
-1.5
1.6
0.7
0.7
-0.5
0.5
0.4
-1.9
-0.1
-1.6
2.3
3.0
2.5
0.9
3.3
Amusement Center Operations
-2.0
-0.7
1.3
0.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-2.7
-1.4
-1.4
-
-
-
-
-
Animation / Toy
0.0
0.2
1.9
0.0
0.5
1.2
2.1
-0.8
0.2
2.1
0.2
2.1
2.1
1.7
3.8
3.0
2.3
3.0
Other / Elimination
-0.8
-0.2
-0.6
-1.0
-0.2
0.0
-0.7
0.0
0.5
-0.5
-1.0
-1.6
-2.6
-0.2
-0.9
-0.9
0.0
-1.8
Ordinary Income
8.2
8.6
16.3
-5.2
8.5
14.2
14.1
0.0
8.1
9.1
16.8
33.1
27.9
22.7
36.8
36.8
17.2
40.0
Sales
2.7
8.0
26.6
15.8
10.3
13.0
28.5
24.0
10.5
17.0
10.7
37.3
53.1
23.3
51.8
75.8
27.5
86.0
Pachislot
0.2
1.8
2.8
9.1
3.4
8.6
7.4
11.2
3.3
10.4
2.0
4.8
13.9
12.0
19.4
30.6
13.7
32.7
Pachislot &
Pachinko
0.0
3.7
20.9
3.9
4.7
2.4
19.2
10.8
5.1
4.4
3.7
24.6
28.5
7.1
26.3
37.1
9.5
44.5
Pachinko
Other / Elimination
2.5
2.5
2.9
2.8
2.2
2.0
1.9
2.0
2.1
2.2
5.0
7.9
10.7
4.2
6.1
8.1
4.3
8.8
Operating Income
-8.4
-3.6
3.8
-2.4
-1.6
-0.1
7.0
4.0
-0.9
2.2
-12.0
-8.2
-10.6
-1.7
5.3
9.3
1.3
11.5
Ordinary Income
-8.5
-3.9
3.7
-2.6
-1.4
0.1
7.3
4.2
-0.6
2.6
-12.4
-8.7
-11.3
-1.3
6.0
10.2
2.0
12.0
Sales
0.4
1.8
2.6
1.5
1.5
2.3
2.8
2.0
2.6
3.0
2.2
4.8
6.3
3.8
6.6
8.6
5.6
11.5
Resort
Operating Income
-1.7
-0.9
-0.5
-1.0
-1.1
-0.7
-0.1
-0.6
-0.3
-0.1
-2.6
-3.1
-4.1
-1.8
-1.9
-2.5
-0.4
-1.2
Ordinary Income
-2.1
-2.5
-2.0
-2.3
-1.9
-2.0
-0.7
-2.1
-1.1
-1.2
-4.6
-6.6
-8.9
-3.9
-4.6
-6.7
-2.3
-3.0
Other /
Sales
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
0.4
0.5
0.3
0.5
0.6
0.3
0.5
Operating Income
-1.8
-1.5
-1.8
-1.6
-1.9
-2.2
-2.0
-2.6
-2.6
-2.6
-3.3
-5.1
-6.7
-4.1
-6.1
-8.7
-5.2
-9.3
Elimination
Ordinary Income
-1.6
-1.7
-2.0
-0.7
-1.8
-1.0
-2.1
-2.1
-2.2
-2.4
-3.3
-5.3
-6.0
-2.8
-4.9
-7.0
-4.6
-9.0
Sales
48.3
61.9
99.9
67.6
59.4
75.4
101.9
84.2
66.1
83.9
110.2
210.1
277.7
134.8
236.7
320.9
150.0
375.0
Consolidated total
Operating Income
-3.8
0.8
16.5
-7.0
3.8
10.8
18.0
-0.6
2.7
6.8
-3.0
13.5
6.5
14.6
32.6
32.0
9.5
40.0
Ordinary Income
-4.0
0.5
16.0
-10.8
3.4
11.3
18.6
0.0
4.2
8.1
-3.5
12.5
1.7
14.7
33.3
33.3
12.3
40.0
Income before income taxes
-6.4
-16.7
14.3
-1.0
3.2
11.9
20.4
2.4
4.1
7.9
-23.1
-8.8
-9.8
15.1
35.5
37.9
12.0
40.0
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-3.3
-18.4
15.5
7.4
2.9
9.1
17.4
7.6
3.1
6.5
-21.7
-6.2
1.2
12.0
29.4
37.0
9.6
28.0
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)
2022/10/31
■Major Expenses / Capital Expenditure
(Billion yen)
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Full Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Forecast
Entertainment
R&D / Content production
9.2
9.8
11.8
14.7
9.9
13.5
12.7
18.3
11.9
14.8
19.0
30.8
45.5
23.4
36.1
54.4
26.7
66.6
Advertising
1.7
2.8
3.3
3.7
2.2
3.9
3.7
4.4
2.7
5.0
4.5
7.8
11.5
6.1
9.8
14.2
7.7
19.0
Contents
Depreciation
2.2
2.3
0.7
1.5
0.8
0.9
0.9
1.1
0.9
1.0
4.5
5.2
6.7
1.7
2.6
3.7
1.9
3.5
Cap-ex
2.2
2.8
3.5
1.9
1.5
1.4
1.6
2.8
1.1
1.1
5.0
8.5
10.4
2.9
4.5
7.3
2.2
7.5
Pachislot &
R&D / Content production
5.4
3.9
3.3
3.7
3.4
3.2
3.4
4.4
3.0
3.5
9.3
12.6
16.3
6.6
10.0
14.4
6.5
14.3
Advertising
0.1
0.6
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.6
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.7
1.0
1.2
0.8
1.3
1.6
0.6
3.3
Pachinko
Depreciation
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.8
0.5
0.7
0.7
0.8
0.6
0.7
1.7
2.6
3.4
1.2
1.9
2.7
1.3
2.1
Cap-ex
1.1
0.7
0.7
0.8
1.2
1.1
0.8
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.8
2.5
3.3
2.3
3.1
4.1
2.0
4.0
R&D / Content production
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
Resort
Advertising
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.4
Depreciation
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.4
0.7
0.9
0.3
0.5
0.6
0.3
0.8
Cap-ex
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.6
1.3
Other /
R&D / Content production
0.1
-0.1
0.0
-0.1
0.1
-0.1
0.1
-0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Advertising
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.7
0.3
0.5
0.7
0.8
1.0
1.3
1.0
1.2
Elimination
Depreciation
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.1
0.3
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.7
1.0
1.1
0.5
0.8
1.0
0.6
0.9
Cap-ex
0.3
0.1
-0.1
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.4
0.3
0.7
0.3
0.6
1.2
0.2
0.5
R&D / Content production
14.7
13.6
15.2
18.4
13.4
16.6
16.2
22.7
14.9
18.3
28.3
43.5
61.9
30.0
46.2
68.9
33.2
80.9
Consolidated total
Advertising
2.0
3.6
3.9
4.1
2.8
5.1
4.5
5.0
3.3
6.1
5.6
9.5
13.6
7.9
12.4
17.4
9.4
24.0
Depreciation
3.6
3.7
2.2
2.6
1.8
1.9
2.1
2.2
2.1
2.0
7.3
9.5
12.1
3.7
5.8
8.0
4.1
7.2
Cap-ex
3.6
3.6
4.2
3.1
3.1
2.6
2.8
4.5
2.8
2.2
7.2
11.4
14.5
5.7
8.5
13.0
5.0
13.4
■ Number of employees (Full-time employees and permanent contract employees *excludes the No. of temporary employees)
（Employees ）
FY2021/3
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Entertainment Contents
6,284
6,340
5,394
5,369
5,464
5,541
5,612
5,630
5,822
5,887
Pachislot & Pachinko
1,458
1,457
1,446
1,022
1,057
1,052
1,050
1,047
1,087
1,111
Resort
732
729
714
699
714
701
682
664
684
672
Others
510
525
526
445
435
431
426
419
426
437
Consolidated total
8,984
9,051
8,080
7,535
7,670
7,725
7,770
7,760
8,019
8,107
Overseas personnel ratio
20.5%
20.8%
24.0%
26.3%
26.1%
27.0%
27.2%
27.6%
27.4%
27.9%
R&D personnel ratio
46.3%
46.9%
52.4%
54.8%
55.5%
56.0%
56.5%
56.9%
56.4%
56.7%
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Data Appendix (Q2
FY2023/3)
2022/10/31
■ Consumer Sales Breakdown
(Billion yen)
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Full Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Forecast
Consumer Sales
Total
32.4
29.0
41.0
33.3
29.5
41.7
48.4
38.7
34.7
40.3
61.4
102.4
135.7
71.2
119.6
158.3
75.0
192.0
Domestic
12.4
15.5
20.8
15.9
13.0
17.9
19.4
16.3
15.7
18.1
27.9
48.7
64.6
30.9
50.3
66.6
33.8
66.1
Overseas
19.6
13.8
20.9
18.1
16.7
23.6
29.1
22.6
19.2
21.9
33.4
54.3
72.4
40.3
69.4
92.0
41.1
126.1
Overseas sales ratio
60.5%
47.6%
51.0%
54.4%
56.6%
56.6%
60.1%
58.4%
55.3%
54.3%
54.4%
53.0%
53.4%
56.6%
58.0%
58.1%
54.8%
65.7%
Other / Elimination
0.2
-0.1
-0.7
-0.7
-0.2
0.2
-0.1
-0.2
-0.2
0.3
0.1
-0.6
-1.3
0.0
-0.1
-0.3
0.1
-0.2
Breakdown
Full Games
14.4
10.8
17.4
12.5
11.0
19.7
19.6
15.5
9.9
12.4
25.2
42.6
55.1
30.7
50.3
65.8
22.3
98.4
New titles
2.0
3.2
8.6
6.1
3.0
13.0
13.1
11.5
2.1
5.4
5.2
13.8
19.9
16.0
29.1
40.6
7.5
62.2
Japan
0.0
0.1
1.7
0.3
0.2
2.2
3.0
0.3
0.5
1.2
0.1
1.8
2.1
2.4
5.4
5.7
1.7
5.1
Asia
0.7
0.3
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.8
1.1
1.0
0.5
0.6
1.0
1.2
1.7
0.9
2.0
3.0
1.1
4.9
NA / EU
1.2
2.9
6.5
5.4
2.7
10.0
9.0
10.1
1.0
3.6
4.1
10.6
16.0
12.7
21.7
31.9
4.6
52.3
Repeat sales
12.3
7.6
8.9
6.4
8.0
6.7
6.5
4.0
7.7
7.0
19.9
28.8
35.2
14.7
21.2
25.2
14.7
36.2
Japan
1.7
1.0
1.0
0.8
0.8
1.2
0.8
0.6
0.8
0.9
2.7
3.7
4.5
2.0
2.8
3.4
1.7
3.3
Asia
0.5
0.6
0.4
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.4
0.5
0.8
0.7
1.1
1.5
2.2
1.4
1.8
2.3
1.5
4.5
NA / EU
9.9
6.2
7.4
5.0
6.4
4.9
5.3
2.9
6.1
5.4
16.1
23.5
28.5
11.3
16.6
19.5
11.5
28.3
Overseas sales ratio
85.4%
92.6%
83.3%
92.8%
90.0%
83.2%
80.6%
93.5%
84.8%
83.1%
88.5%
86.4%
87.8%
85.7%
83.7%
86.2%
83.9%
91.5%
Download sales ratio
66.5%
69.4%
54.6%
68.8%
61.6%
64.4%
56.3%
88.9%
74.9%
74.1%
67.7%
62.8%
63.8%
65.3%
63.8%
69.5%
74.5%
79.4%
F2P
11.1
14.4
15.6
13.0
12.4
13.7
14.7
15.0
15.6
16.2
25.5
41.1
54.1
26.1
40.8
55.8
31.8
56.8
Japan
9.1
12.4
14.0
11.7
10.9
12.2
13.4
13.5
13.0
14.1
21.5
35.5
47.2
23.2
36.6
50.1
27.1
50.6
Asia
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.3
0.5
0.5
0.5
NA / EU
1.9
2.0
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.4
1.0
1.3
2.0
2.1
3.9
5.3
6.6
2.9
3.9
5.2
4.1
5.7
Titles released in or before FY2018/3
5.1
6.3
5.0
4.2
3.9
2.9
3.4
3.2
3.7
3.0
11.4
16.4
20.6
6.8
10.2
13.4
6.8
11.9
Titles released in FY2019/3
2.2
3.0
2.1
0.9
1.4
2.0
1.2
1.5
1.5
2.7
5.2
7.3
8.2
3.4
4.6
6.1
4.2
5.9
Titles released in FY2020/3
2.1
2.7
2.4
2.5
1.0
1.3
1.1
1.1
0.7
0.8
4.8
7.2
9.7
2.3
3.4
4.4
1.5
3.9
Titles released in FY2021/3
1.5
2.6
6.1
5.4
4.5
4.1
7.0
6.4
6.2
6.6
4.1
10.2
15.6
8.6
15.6
22.0
12.8
18.6
Titles released in FY2022/3
-
-
-
-
1.6
3.4
2.0
2.8
3.4
3.1
-
-
-
5.0
7.0
9.8
6.5
12.9
Titles released in FY2023/3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.6
Other
6.5
4.1
8.8
8.3
6.2
8.3
14.1
8.4
9.2
11.7
10.6
19.4
27.7
14.5
28.6
37.0
20.9
37.0
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Data Appendix (Q2
FY2023/3)
2022/10/31
■Number of Titles, Unit Sales (Full Game)
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Full Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Forecast
No. of titles
Japan
0
0
2
0
0
3
2
1
3
4
0
2
2
3
5
6
7
15
Asia
1
0
3
2
1
3
3
2
3
4
1
4
6
4
7
9
7
15
NA / EU
3
2
4
1
3
3
5
2
3
4
5
9
10
6
11
13
7
16
Unit sales
Total
12,980
6,100
15,120
7,570
6,580
7,460
7,930
5,230
5,140
5,000
19,080
34,200
41,770
14,040
21,970
27,200
10,140
34,250
(Thousands)
New titles total
790
390
2,590
2,250
1,060
2,440
3,130
2,140
440
1,040
1,180
3,770
6,020
3,500
6,630
8,770
1,480
13,950
Japan
10
10
350
60
50
360
370
70
90
160
20
370
430
410
780
850
250
1,040
Asia
150
50
60
100
50
200
250
260
110
150
200
260
360
250
500
760
260
1,570
NA / EU
620
340
2,170
2,090
960
1,880
2,510
1,810
230
730
960
3,130
5,220
2,840
5,350
7,160
960
11,330
Repeat sales total
12,190
5,710
12,520
5,320
5,520
5,020
4,800
3,090
4,700
3,950
17,900
30,420
35,750
10,540
15,340
18,430
8,650
20,300
Japan
460
230
300
240
290
370
290
180
260
500
690
990
1,230
660
950
1,140
760
1,240
Asia
240
270
190
300
340
340
200
280
410
340
510
700
1,000
680
880
1,170
750
2,110
NA / EU
-
-
12,040
4,780
4,890
4,310
4,300
2,620
4,030
3,090
16,690
28,730
33,510
9,200
13,500
16,130
7,120
16,960
-
■Number of Titles (F2P)
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Full Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Forecast
F2P
No. of new titles launched
2
2
1
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
4
5
5
2
2
3
0
1
No. of titles ended services
-1
0
-1
0
-2
0
0
-3
0
0
-1
-2
-2
-2
-2
-5
0
0
No. of titles in operation at FY end
20
22
22
22
22
22
22
20
20
20
22
22
22
22
22
20
20
21
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)
2022/10/31
■Number of Titles, Unit Sales (Pachislot & Pachinko)
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Full Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Forecast
Pachislot
Number of titles
0
1
2
2
2
2
2
4
2
2
1
3
5
4
6
10
4
9
Unit sales (units)
485
4,400
7,602
22,786
9,554
21,630
17,738
28,948
8,724
25,988
4,885
12,487
35,273
31,184
48,922
77,870
34,712
84,000
Pachinko
Number of titles
0
2
1
1
2
1
2
0
1
0
2
3
4
3
5
5
1
6
Unit sales (units)
177
11,165
48,017
9,654
15,038
8,080
40,907
33,002
14,018
9,942
11,342
59,359
69,013
23,118
64,025
97,027
23,960
114,000
Board + Frame
54
1,133
45,387
7,067
3,437
1,447
36,115
15,729
3,598
6,520
1,187
46,574
53,641
4,884
40,999
56,728
10,118
46,900
Board
123
10,032
2,630
2,587
11,601
6,633
4,792
17,273
10,420
3,422
10,155
12,785
15,372
18,234
23,026
40,299
13,842
67,100
■Number of Facility Users (Resort)
（Thousands ）
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru Q2
Thru
Full
Thru
Full Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q3
Year
Q2
Forecast
PSR
No. of facility users
44
167
219
122
140
187
244
189
234
257
211
430
552
327
571
760
491
868
3 accomodation facilities
12
66
99
46
48
76
109
75
94
112
78
177
223
124
233
308
206
363
2 golf courses
9
22
26
18
22
21
27
24
26
23
31
57
75
43
70
94
49
98
Other facilities
23
79
94
58
70
90
108
90
114
122
102
196
254
160
268
358
236
407
P City
No. of casino users
66
35
36
37
34
25
21
19
21
27
101
137
174
59
80
99
48
-
※PSR=Phoenix Seagaia
Resort P City
＝Paradise City
■Profit & Loss of Paradise Segasammy
（KRW Billion ）
FY2021/3
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
FY2021/3
FY2022/3
2023/3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Thru
Full
Thru
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Sales
89.7
26.0
29.2
32.6
42.4
31.8
52.0
35.3
45.6
45.2
115.7
144.9
177.5
74.2
126.2
161.5
90.8
Casino
75.8
16.0
15.1
19.9
30.2
13.9
31.1
11.4
22.7
18.4
91.8
106.9
126.8
44.1
75.2
86.6
41.1
Hotel
10.8
8.6
13.4
11.6
11.4
16.9
18.4
21.0
20.0
23.0
19.4
32.8
44.4
28.3
46.7
67.7
43.0
Other
3.0
1.4
0.7
1.2
0.7
1.1
2.5
2.7
2.8
3.7
4.4
5.1
6.3
1.8
4.3
7.0
6.6
Gross profit
11.2
-21.6
-18.8
-9.3
-0.3
-10.4
5.8
-11.8
-0.1
-4.1
-10.4
-29.2
-38.5
-10.7
-4.9
-16.7
-4.2
Operating profit
2.4
-28.1
-25.6
-15.4
-7.5
-16.1
-0.2
-18.4
-5.8
-9.9
-25.7
-51.3
-66.7
-23.6
-23.8
-42.2
-15.7
EBITDA
17.5
-13.5
-11.0
-0.7
6.8
-1.8
13.9
-4.0
8.2
4.2
4.0
-7.0
-7.7
5.0
18.9
14.9
12.4
Net profit
-5.3
-36.4
-35.4
-29.1
-17.4
-27.8
-11.4
-31.3
-17.6
-19.2
-41.7
-77.1
-106.2
-45.2
-56.6
-87.9
-36.8
Equity method acquisition amount (Billion yen)
-0.3
-1.6
-1.5
-1.3
-0.8
-1.3
-0.5
-1.5
-0.8
-1.1
-1.9
-3.4
-4.7
-2.1
-2.6
-4.1
-1.9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 02:38:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Sales 2023
369 B
2 498 M
2 498 M
Net income 2023
30 336 M
206 M
206 M
Net cash 2023
138 B
935 M
935 M
P/E ratio 2023
13,7x
Yield 2023
2,93%
Capitalization
415 B
2 812 M
2 812 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,75x
EV / Sales 2024
0,65x
Nbr of Employees
7 760
Free-Float
64,1%
Chart SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
1 880,00 JPY
Average target price
2 871,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target
52,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.