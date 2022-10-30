Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6460   JP3419050004

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:06 2022-10-31 am EDT
1902.00 JPY   +1.17%
Sega Sammy : Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)
Sega Sammy : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)
Sega Sammy : Q2 for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023, Results Presentation
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sega Sammy : Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)

10/30/2022 | 10:39pm EDT
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)

2022/10/31

■Profit and Loss

(Billion yen)

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Full Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Forecast

Sales

45.1

51.9

70.6

50.2

47.4

60.0

70.4

58.1

52.7

63.9

97.0

167.6

217.8

107.4

177.8

235.9

116.6

277.0

Consumer

32.4

29.0

41.0

33.3

29.5

41.7

48.4

38.7

34.7

40.3

61.4

102.4

135.7

71.2

119.6

158.3

75.0

192.0

Amusement Machine

5.4

8.2

12.0

10.1

11.4

11.8

12.8

13.7

13.1

15.3

13.6

25.6

35.7

23.2

36.0

49.7

28.4

55.8

Amusement Center Operations

3.4

8.4

8.8

0.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

11.8

20.6

21.0

-

-

-

-

-

Animation / Toy

3.4

5.6

8.1

6.1

5.5

6.0

8.9

5.2

4.7

8.2

9.0

17.1

23.2

11.5

20.4

25.6

12.9

28.7

Other / Elimination

0.4

0.8

0.7

0.3

1.0

0.5

0.3

0.5

0.2

0.1

1.2

1.9

2.2

1.5

1.8

2.3

0.3

0.5

Entertainment

Operating Income

8.1

6.8

15.0

-2.0

8.4

13.8

13.1

-1.4

6.5

7.3

14.9

29.9

27.9

22.2

35.3

33.9

13.8

39.0

Contents

Consumer

12.5

7.8

10.6

0.5

6.5

11.9

11.0

-0.1

5.3

5.3

20.3

30.9

31.4

18.4

29.4

29.3

10.6

34.5

Amusement Machine

-1.6

-0.3

1.8

-1.5

1.6

0.7

0.7

-0.5

0.5

0.4

-1.9

-0.1

-1.6

2.3

3.0

2.5

0.9

3.3

Amusement Center Operations

-2.0

-0.7

1.3

0.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-2.7

-1.4

-1.4

-

-

-

-

-

Animation / Toy

0.0

0.2

1.9

0.0

0.5

1.2

2.1

-0.8

0.2

2.1

0.2

2.1

2.1

1.7

3.8

3.0

2.3

3.0

Other / Elimination

-0.8

-0.2

-0.6

-1.0

-0.2

0.0

-0.7

0.0

0.5

-0.5

-1.0

-1.6

-2.6

-0.2

-0.9

-0.9

0.0

-1.8

Ordinary Income

8.2

8.6

16.3

-5.2

8.5

14.2

14.1

0.0

8.1

9.1

16.8

33.1

27.9

22.7

36.8

36.8

17.2

40.0

Sales

2.7

8.0

26.6

15.8

10.3

13.0

28.5

24.0

10.5

17.0

10.7

37.3

53.1

23.3

51.8

75.8

27.5

86.0

Pachislot

0.2

1.8

2.8

9.1

3.4

8.6

7.4

11.2

3.3

10.4

2.0

4.8

13.9

12.0

19.4

30.6

13.7

32.7

Pachislot &

Pachinko

0.0

3.7

20.9

3.9

4.7

2.4

19.2

10.8

5.1

4.4

3.7

24.6

28.5

7.1

26.3

37.1

9.5

44.5

Pachinko

Other / Elimination

2.5

2.5

2.9

2.8

2.2

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.1

2.2

5.0

7.9

10.7

4.2

6.1

8.1

4.3

8.8

Operating Income

-8.4

-3.6

3.8

-2.4

-1.6

-0.1

7.0

4.0

-0.9

2.2

-12.0

-8.2

-10.6

-1.7

5.3

9.3

1.3

11.5

Ordinary Income

-8.5

-3.9

3.7

-2.6

-1.4

0.1

7.3

4.2

-0.6

2.6

-12.4

-8.7

-11.3

-1.3

6.0

10.2

2.0

12.0

Sales

0.4

1.8

2.6

1.5

1.5

2.3

2.8

2.0

2.6

3.0

2.2

4.8

6.3

3.8

6.6

8.6

5.6

11.5

Resort

Operating Income

-1.7

-0.9

-0.5

-1.0

-1.1

-0.7

-0.1

-0.6

-0.3

-0.1

-2.6

-3.1

-4.1

-1.8

-1.9

-2.5

-0.4

-1.2

Ordinary Income

-2.1

-2.5

-2.0

-2.3

-1.9

-2.0

-0.7

-2.1

-1.1

-1.2

-4.6

-6.6

-8.9

-3.9

-4.6

-6.7

-2.3

-3.0

Other /

Sales

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

0.4

0.5

0.3

0.5

0.6

0.3

0.5

Operating Income

-1.8

-1.5

-1.8

-1.6

-1.9

-2.2

-2.0

-2.6

-2.6

-2.6

-3.3

-5.1

-6.7

-4.1

-6.1

-8.7

-5.2

-9.3

Elimination

Ordinary Income

-1.6

-1.7

-2.0

-0.7

-1.8

-1.0

-2.1

-2.1

-2.2

-2.4

-3.3

-5.3

-6.0

-2.8

-4.9

-7.0

-4.6

-9.0

Sales

48.3

61.9

99.9

67.6

59.4

75.4

101.9

84.2

66.1

83.9

110.2

210.1

277.7

134.8

236.7

320.9

150.0

375.0

Consolidated total

Operating Income

-3.8

0.8

16.5

-7.0

3.8

10.8

18.0

-0.6

2.7

6.8

-3.0

13.5

6.5

14.6

32.6

32.0

9.5

40.0

Ordinary Income

-4.0

0.5

16.0

-10.8

3.4

11.3

18.6

0.0

4.2

8.1

-3.5

12.5

1.7

14.7

33.3

33.3

12.3

40.0

Income before income taxes

-6.4

-16.7

14.3

-1.0

3.2

11.9

20.4

2.4

4.1

7.9

-23.1

-8.8

-9.8

15.1

35.5

37.9

12.0

40.0

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-3.3

-18.4

15.5

7.4

2.9

9.1

17.4

7.6

3.1

6.5

-21.7

-6.2

1.2

12.0

29.4

37.0

9.6

28.0

1 / 11

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)

2022/10/31

■Major Expenses / Capital Expenditure

(Billion yen)

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Full Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Forecast

Entertainment

R&D / Content production

9.2

9.8

11.8

14.7

9.9

13.5

12.7

18.3

11.9

14.8

19.0

30.8

45.5

23.4

36.1

54.4

26.7

66.6

Advertising

1.7

2.8

3.3

3.7

2.2

3.9

3.7

4.4

2.7

5.0

4.5

7.8

11.5

6.1

9.8

14.2

7.7

19.0

Contents

Depreciation

2.2

2.3

0.7

1.5

0.8

0.9

0.9

1.1

0.9

1.0

4.5

5.2

6.7

1.7

2.6

3.7

1.9

3.5

Cap-ex

2.2

2.8

3.5

1.9

1.5

1.4

1.6

2.8

1.1

1.1

5.0

8.5

10.4

2.9

4.5

7.3

2.2

7.5

Pachislot &

R&D / Content production

5.4

3.9

3.3

3.7

3.4

3.2

3.4

4.4

3.0

3.5

9.3

12.6

16.3

6.6

10.0

14.4

6.5

14.3

Advertising

0.1

0.6

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.6

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.7

1.0

1.2

0.8

1.3

1.6

0.6

3.3

Pachinko

Depreciation

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.5

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.6

0.7

1.7

2.6

3.4

1.2

1.9

2.7

1.3

2.1

Cap-ex

1.1

0.7

0.7

0.8

1.2

1.1

0.8

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.8

2.5

3.3

2.3

3.1

4.1

2.0

4.0

R&D / Content production

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

Resort

Advertising

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.1

0.4

Depreciation

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.7

0.9

0.3

0.5

0.6

0.3

0.8

Cap-ex

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.6

1.3

Other /

R&D / Content production

0.1

-0.1

0.0

-0.1

0.1

-0.1

0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Advertising

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.7

0.3

0.5

0.7

0.8

1.0

1.3

1.0

1.2

Elimination

Depreciation

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.1

0.4

0.1

0.3

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.7

1.0

1.1

0.5

0.8

1.0

0.6

0.9

Cap-ex

0.3

0.1

-0.1

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.4

0.3

0.7

0.3

0.6

1.2

0.2

0.5

R&D / Content production

14.7

13.6

15.2

18.4

13.4

16.6

16.2

22.7

14.9

18.3

28.3

43.5

61.9

30.0

46.2

68.9

33.2

80.9

Consolidated total

Advertising

2.0

3.6

3.9

4.1

2.8

5.1

4.5

5.0

3.3

6.1

5.6

9.5

13.6

7.9

12.4

17.4

9.4

24.0

Depreciation

3.6

3.7

2.2

2.6

1.8

1.9

2.1

2.2

2.1

2.0

7.3

9.5

12.1

3.7

5.8

8.0

4.1

7.2

Cap-ex

3.6

3.6

4.2

3.1

3.1

2.6

2.8

4.5

2.8

2.2

7.2

11.4

14.5

5.7

8.5

13.0

5.0

13.4

Number of employees (Full-time employees and permanent contract employees *excludes the No. of temporary employees)

Employees

FY2021/3

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Entertainment Contents

6,284

6,340

5,394

5,369

5,464

5,541

5,612

5,630

5,822

5,887

Pachislot & Pachinko

1,458

1,457

1,446

1,022

1,057

1,052

1,050

1,047

1,087

1,111

Resort

732

729

714

699

714

701

682

664

684

672

Others

510

525

526

445

435

431

426

419

426

437

Consolidated total

8,984

9,051

8,080

7,535

7,670

7,725

7,770

7,760

8,019

8,107

Overseas personnel ratio

20.5%

20.8%

24.0%

26.3%

26.1%

27.0%

27.2%

27.6%

27.4%

27.9%

R&D personnel ratio

46.3%

46.9%

52.4%

54.8%

55.5%

56.0%

56.5%

56.9%

56.4%

56.7%

2 / 11

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Data Appendix (Q2

FY2023/3)

2022/10/31

■ Consumer Sales Breakdown

(Billion yen)

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Full Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Forecast

Consumer Sales

Total

32.4

29.0

41.0

33.3

29.5

41.7

48.4

38.7

34.7

40.3

61.4

102.4

135.7

71.2

119.6

158.3

75.0

192.0

Domestic

12.4

15.5

20.8

15.9

13.0

17.9

19.4

16.3

15.7

18.1

27.9

48.7

64.6

30.9

50.3

66.6

33.8

66.1

Overseas

19.6

13.8

20.9

18.1

16.7

23.6

29.1

22.6

19.2

21.9

33.4

54.3

72.4

40.3

69.4

92.0

41.1

126.1

Overseas sales ratio

60.5%

47.6%

51.0%

54.4%

56.6%

56.6%

60.1%

58.4%

55.3%

54.3%

54.4%

53.0%

53.4%

56.6%

58.0%

58.1%

54.8%

65.7%

Other / Elimination

0.2

-0.1

-0.7

-0.7

-0.2

0.2

-0.1

-0.2

-0.2

0.3

0.1

-0.6

-1.3

0.0

-0.1

-0.3

0.1

-0.2

Breakdown

Full Games

14.4

10.8

17.4

12.5

11.0

19.7

19.6

15.5

9.9

12.4

25.2

42.6

55.1

30.7

50.3

65.8

22.3

98.4

New titles

2.0

3.2

8.6

6.1

3.0

13.0

13.1

11.5

2.1

5.4

5.2

13.8

19.9

16.0

29.1

40.6

7.5

62.2

Japan

0.0

0.1

1.7

0.3

0.2

2.2

3.0

0.3

0.5

1.2

0.1

1.8

2.1

2.4

5.4

5.7

1.7

5.1

Asia

0.7

0.3

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.8

1.1

1.0

0.5

0.6

1.0

1.2

1.7

0.9

2.0

3.0

1.1

4.9

NA / EU

1.2

2.9

6.5

5.4

2.7

10.0

9.0

10.1

1.0

3.6

4.1

10.6

16.0

12.7

21.7

31.9

4.6

52.3

Repeat sales

12.3

7.6

8.9

6.4

8.0

6.7

6.5

4.0

7.7

7.0

19.9

28.8

35.2

14.7

21.2

25.2

14.7

36.2

Japan

1.7

1.0

1.0

0.8

0.8

1.2

0.8

0.6

0.8

0.9

2.7

3.7

4.5

2.0

2.8

3.4

1.7

3.3

Asia

0.5

0.6

0.4

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.4

0.5

0.8

0.7

1.1

1.5

2.2

1.4

1.8

2.3

1.5

4.5

NA / EU

9.9

6.2

7.4

5.0

6.4

4.9

5.3

2.9

6.1

5.4

16.1

23.5

28.5

11.3

16.6

19.5

11.5

28.3

Overseas sales ratio

85.4%

92.6%

83.3%

92.8%

90.0%

83.2%

80.6%

93.5%

84.8%

83.1%

88.5%

86.4%

87.8%

85.7%

83.7%

86.2%

83.9%

91.5%

Download sales ratio

66.5%

69.4%

54.6%

68.8%

61.6%

64.4%

56.3%

88.9%

74.9%

74.1%

67.7%

62.8%

63.8%

65.3%

63.8%

69.5%

74.5%

79.4%

F2P

11.1

14.4

15.6

13.0

12.4

13.7

14.7

15.0

15.6

16.2

25.5

41.1

54.1

26.1

40.8

55.8

31.8

56.8

Japan

9.1

12.4

14.0

11.7

10.9

12.2

13.4

13.5

13.0

14.1

21.5

35.5

47.2

23.2

36.6

50.1

27.1

50.6

Asia

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.3

0.5

0.5

0.5

NA / EU

1.9

2.0

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.0

1.3

2.0

2.1

3.9

5.3

6.6

2.9

3.9

5.2

4.1

5.7

Titles released in or before FY2018/3

5.1

6.3

5.0

4.2

3.9

2.9

3.4

3.2

3.7

3.0

11.4

16.4

20.6

6.8

10.2

13.4

6.8

11.9

Titles released in FY2019/3

2.2

3.0

2.1

0.9

1.4

2.0

1.2

1.5

1.5

2.7

5.2

7.3

8.2

3.4

4.6

6.1

4.2

5.9

Titles released in FY2020/3

2.1

2.7

2.4

2.5

1.0

1.3

1.1

1.1

0.7

0.8

4.8

7.2

9.7

2.3

3.4

4.4

1.5

3.9

Titles released in FY2021/3

1.5

2.6

6.1

5.4

4.5

4.1

7.0

6.4

6.2

6.6

4.1

10.2

15.6

8.6

15.6

22.0

12.8

18.6

Titles released in FY2022/3

-

-

-

-

1.6

3.4

2.0

2.8

3.4

3.1

-

-

-

5.0

7.0

9.8

6.5

12.9

Titles released in FY2023/3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.6

Other

6.5

4.1

8.8

8.3

6.2

8.3

14.1

8.4

9.2

11.7

10.6

19.4

27.7

14.5

28.6

37.0

20.9

37.0

3 / 11

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Data Appendix (Q2

FY2023/3)

2022/10/31

■Number of Titles, Unit Sales (Full Game)

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Full Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Forecast

No. of titles

Japan

0

0

2

0

0

3

2

1

3

4

0

2

2

3

5

6

7

15

Asia

1

0

3

2

1

3

3

2

3

4

1

4

6

4

7

9

7

15

NA / EU

3

2

4

1

3

3

5

2

3

4

5

9

10

6

11

13

7

16

Unit sales

Total

12,980

6,100

15,120

7,570

6,580

7,460

7,930

5,230

5,140

5,000

19,080

34,200

41,770

14,040

21,970

27,200

10,140

34,250

(Thousands)

New titles total

790

390

2,590

2,250

1,060

2,440

3,130

2,140

440

1,040

1,180

3,770

6,020

3,500

6,630

8,770

1,480

13,950

Japan

10

10

350

60

50

360

370

70

90

160

20

370

430

410

780

850

250

1,040

Asia

150

50

60

100

50

200

250

260

110

150

200

260

360

250

500

760

260

1,570

NA / EU

620

340

2,170

2,090

960

1,880

2,510

1,810

230

730

960

3,130

5,220

2,840

5,350

7,160

960

11,330

Repeat sales total

12,190

5,710

12,520

5,320

5,520

5,020

4,800

3,090

4,700

3,950

17,900

30,420

35,750

10,540

15,340

18,430

8,650

20,300

Japan

460

230

300

240

290

370

290

180

260

500

690

990

1,230

660

950

1,140

760

1,240

Asia

240

270

190

300

340

340

200

280

410

340

510

700

1,000

680

880

1,170

750

2,110

NA / EU

-

-

12,040

4,780

4,890

4,310

4,300

2,620

4,030

3,090

16,690

28,730

33,510

9,200

13,500

16,130

7,120

16,960

-

■Number of Titles (F2P)

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Full Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Forecast

F2P

No. of new titles launched

2

2

1

0

2

0

0

1

0

0

4

5

5

2

2

3

0

1

No. of titles ended services

-1

0

-1

0

-2

0

0

-3

0

0

-1

-2

-2

-2

-2

-5

0

0

No. of titles in operation at FY end

20

22

22

22

22

22

22

20

20

20

22

22

22

22

22

20

20

21

4 / 11

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)

2022/10/31

■Number of Titles, Unit Sales (Pachislot & Pachinko)

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Full Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Forecast

Pachislot

Number of titles

0

1

2

2

2

2

2

4

2

2

1

3

5

4

6

10

4

9

Unit sales (units)

485

4,400

7,602

22,786

9,554

21,630

17,738

28,948

8,724

25,988

4,885

12,487

35,273

31,184

48,922

77,870

34,712

84,000

Pachinko

Number of titles

0

2

1

1

2

1

2

0

1

0

2

3

4

3

5

5

1

6

Unit sales (units)

177

11,165

48,017

9,654

15,038

8,080

40,907

33,002

14,018

9,942

11,342

59,359

69,013

23,118

64,025

97,027

23,960

114,000

Board + Frame

54

1,133

45,387

7,067

3,437

1,447

36,115

15,729

3,598

6,520

1,187

46,574

53,641

4,884

40,999

56,728

10,118

46,900

Board

123

10,032

2,630

2,587

11,601

6,633

4,792

17,273

10,420

3,422

10,155

12,785

15,372

18,234

23,026

40,299

13,842

67,100

■Number of Facility Users (Resort)

Thousands

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru Q2

Thru

Full

Thru

Full Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q3

Year

Q2

Forecast

PSR

No. of facility users

44

167

219

122

140

187

244

189

234

257

211

430

552

327

571

760

491

868

3 accomodation facilities

12

66

99

46

48

76

109

75

94

112

78

177

223

124

233

308

206

363

2 golf courses

9

22

26

18

22

21

27

24

26

23

31

57

75

43

70

94

49

98

Other facilities

23

79

94

58

70

90

108

90

114

122

102

196

254

160

268

358

236

407

P City

No. of casino users

66

35

36

37

34

25

21

19

21

27

101

137

174

59

80

99

48

-

PSR=Phoenix Seagaia

Resort P CityParadise City

■Profit & Loss of Paradise Segasammy

KRW Billion

FY2021/3

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

FY2021/3

FY2022/3

2023/3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Thru

Full

Thru

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Sales

89.7

26.0

29.2

32.6

42.4

31.8

52.0

35.3

45.6

45.2

115.7

144.9

177.5

74.2

126.2

161.5

90.8

Casino

75.8

16.0

15.1

19.9

30.2

13.9

31.1

11.4

22.7

18.4

91.8

106.9

126.8

44.1

75.2

86.6

41.1

Hotel

10.8

8.6

13.4

11.6

11.4

16.9

18.4

21.0

20.0

23.0

19.4

32.8

44.4

28.3

46.7

67.7

43.0

Other

3.0

1.4

0.7

1.2

0.7

1.1

2.5

2.7

2.8

3.7

4.4

5.1

6.3

1.8

4.3

7.0

6.6

Gross profit

11.2

-21.6

-18.8

-9.3

-0.3

-10.4

5.8

-11.8

-0.1

-4.1

-10.4

-29.2

-38.5

-10.7

-4.9

-16.7

-4.2

Operating profit

2.4

-28.1

-25.6

-15.4

-7.5

-16.1

-0.2

-18.4

-5.8

-9.9

-25.7

-51.3

-66.7

-23.6

-23.8

-42.2

-15.7

EBITDA

17.5

-13.5

-11.0

-0.7

6.8

-1.8

13.9

-4.0

8.2

4.2

4.0

-7.0

-7.7

5.0

18.9

14.9

12.4

Net profit

-5.3

-36.4

-35.4

-29.1

-17.4

-27.8

-11.4

-31.3

-17.6

-19.2

-41.7

-77.1

-106.2

-45.2

-56.6

-87.9

-36.8

Equity method acquisition amount (Billion yen)

-0.3

-1.6

-1.5

-1.3

-0.8

-1.3

-0.5

-1.5

-0.8

-1.1

-1.9

-3.4

-4.7

-2.1

-2.6

-4.1

-1.9

5 / 11

