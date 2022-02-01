Sega Sammy : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stocks
02/01/2022 | 02:12am EST
February 1, 2022
(Translation)
Dear all,
Name of Company:
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Name of Representative:
Haruki Satomi,
President and Group CEO,
Representative Director
(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)
Further Inquiry:
Makoto Takahashi,
Senior Vice President,
Executive Officer,
Managing Director of
Corporate Planning Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)
Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stocks
(Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165 Paragraph 2 of
the Companies Act of Japan)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) has resolved the matter related to the acquisition of treasury stocks pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied by replacing the provisions stipulated in Article 165 Paragraph 3 of the same law at the Board of Directors meeting held on November 8, 2021, and it hereby notifies the progress of this acquisition of treasury stocks as described below.
(1)
Type of shares to be acquired
Common shares
(2)
Total number of shares acquired
2,500,900 shares
(3)
Total cost of acquisition
4,666,435,300 yen
(4)
Acquisition period
From January 4, 2022 to January 31, 2022
(trade base)
(5)
Acquisition method
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Details of Board of Directors resolution about acquisition (released on November 8, 2021)
(1)
Type of shares to be acquired
Common shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be
24,000,000 shares (upper limit)
(Ratio to total number of issued and outstanding shares
acquired
(excluding treasury stocks): 10.19%)
(3)
Total cost of acquisition
30.0 billion yen (upper limit)
(4)
Acquisition period
From November 9, 2021 to June 30, 2022
(5)
Acquisition method
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Cumulative total of treasury stocks acquired pursuant to the above (as of January 31, 2022)
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:11:06 UTC.