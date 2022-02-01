Sega Sammy : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stocks

February 1, 2022

(Translation)

Dear all,

Name of Company: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Name of Representative: Haruki Satomi, President and Group CEO, Representative Director (Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section) Further Inquiry: Makoto Takahashi, Senior Vice President, Executive Officer, Managing Director of

Corporate Planning Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stocks

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165 Paragraph 2 of

the Companies Act of Japan)

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) has resolved the matter related to the acquisition of treasury stocks pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied by replacing the provisions stipulated in Article 165 Paragraph 3 of the same law at the Board of Directors meeting held on November 8, 2021, and it hereby notifies the progress of this acquisition of treasury stocks as described below.

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Common shares (2) Total number of shares acquired 2,500,900 shares (3) Total cost of acquisition 4,666,435,300 yen (4) Acquisition period From January 4, 2022 to January 31, 2022 (trade base) (5) Acquisition method Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of Board of Directors resolution about acquisition (released on November 8, 2021)

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be 24,000,000 shares (upper limit) (Ratio to total number of issued and outstanding shares acquired (excluding treasury stocks): 10.19%) (3) Total cost of acquisition 30.0 billion yen (upper limit) (4) Acquisition period From November 9, 2021 to June 30, 2022 (5) Acquisition method Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cumulative total of treasury stocks acquired pursuant to the above (as of January 31, 2022)