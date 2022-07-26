Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6460   JP3419050004

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-26 am EDT
2297.00 JPY   +0.66%
03:19aSEGA SAMMY : Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
PU
07/21SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stocks as Stock Compensation with Restriction of Transfer
PU
07/04Four SEGA Genesis games added for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sega Sammy : Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 26, 2022

(Translation)

Dear all,

Name of Company:

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Name of Representative:

Haruki Satomi,

President and Group CEO,

Representative Director

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime)

Further Inquiry:

Makoto Takahashi,

Executive Vice President,

Executive Officer, Managing Director of Corporate Planning Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) hereby notifies that Sammy Corporation, a major subsidiary of the Company will implement change in Directors and Executive Officer as described below:

Description

1Change in Directors and Executive Officer at Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2022

New Title

Name

Former Title

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Director of the Board

Director of the Board

(Managing Director of Research &

(Managing Director of Research &

Hirotaka Tanaka

Development Group Division, PC

Development Group Division, Technology

Research & Development Division,

& Intellectual Property Division)

Technology & Intellectual Property

Division)

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Director of the Board

Director of the Board

(Managing Director of Sales

Masahito Goto

(Managing Director of Sales

Management Division, Sales Planning

Management Division)

Division)

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Executive Officer

Takashi Kumeta

Executive Officer

(Managing Director of PC Research &

(Managing Director of Sales

Development Division)

Planning Division)

2Management System of Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2022

Name

Title

Hajime Satomi

Chairman, Representative Director

Haruki Satomi

President and CEO, Representative Director

Senior Executive Vice President and COO, Representative Director

Ayumu Hoshino

(in charge of Research & Development Group Division and Managing

Director of Public Relations Division)

Koichi Fukazawa

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

(in charge of Corporate Division)

Tetsuya Fukushima

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

(in charge of President Office and Managing Director of Production Group Division)

Kenichi Tokumura

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

(Managing Director of New Business & DX Promotion Division)

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

Hirotaka Tanaka

(Managing Director of Research & Development Group Division,

Technology & Intellectual Property Division)

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

Masahito Goto

(Managing Director of Sales Management Division, Sales Planning

Division)

Takashi Kumeta

Senior Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of PC Research & Development Division)

Hisaka Fujishima

Senior Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Sales Division)

Senior Vice President, Executive Officer

Kosuke Takano

(Managing Director of President Office and Deputy Managing Director of

New Business & DX Promotion Division)

Kei Kimoto

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Production Planning Division)

Koichi Hashimoto

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Manufacturing Division)

Masatoshi Sato

Vice President, Executive Officer

Hidekazu Kouchi

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of PS Research & Development Division)

- END -

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
03:19aSEGA SAMMY : Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of ..
PU
07/21SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stocks as Stock Compensation with Restriction ..
PU
07/04Four SEGA Genesis games added for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members
AQ
06/23SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Box Office Surpasses $400 Million Worldw..
PU
06/22SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Management Systems of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
PU
05/23SEGA SAMMY : (Correction) Data Appendix (FY2022/3)
PU
05/23SEGA SAMMY : (Correction) Partial Correction to“Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 Results..
PU
05/13Sega Sammy Seeks Mergers and Acquisitions
CI
05/12Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable ..
CI
05/12Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 373 B 2 730 M 2 730 M
Net income 2023 30 448 M 223 M 223 M
Net cash 2023 139 B 1 018 M 1 018 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 2,52%
Capitalization 504 B 3 684 M 3 684 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 760
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 282,00 JPY
Average target price 2 920,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haruki Satomi President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Koichi Fukazawa Group CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & IT Solution
Hajime Satomi Chairman
Takaharu kato Executive Officer & General Manager-IT Solutions
Kohei Katsukawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.26.29%3 684
BOLLORÉ SE-3.41%14 232
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-36.34%14 153
VIVENDI SE-15.43%10 698
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-35.45%6 396
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.34.21%4 923