Sega Sammy : Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
July 26, 2022
(Translation)
Dear all,
Name of Company:
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Name of Representative:
Haruki Satomi,
President and Group CEO,
Representative Director
(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime)
Further Inquiry:
Makoto Takahashi,
Executive Vice President,
Executive Officer, Managing Director of Corporate Planning Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)
Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) hereby notifies that Sammy Corporation, a major subsidiary of the Company will implement change in Directors and Executive Officer as described below:
Description
1
．Change in Directors and Executive Officer at Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2022
New Title
Name
Former Title
Senior Vice President,
Senior Vice President,
Director of the Board
Director of the Board
(Managing Director of Research &
(Managing Director of Research &
Hirotaka Tanaka
Development Group Division, PC
Development Group Division, Technology
Research & Development Division,
& Intellectual Property Division)
Technology & Intellectual Property
Division)
Senior Vice President,
Senior Vice President,
Director of the Board
Director of the Board
(Managing Director of Sales
Masahito Goto
(Managing Director of Sales
Management Division, Sales Planning
Management Division)
Division)
Senior Vice President,
Senior Vice President,
Executive Officer
Takashi Kumeta
Executive Officer
(Managing Director of PC Research &
(Managing Director of Sales
Development Division)
Planning Division)
2
．Management System of Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2022
Name
Title
Hajime Satomi
Chairman, Representative Director
Haruki Satomi
President and CEO, Representative Director
Senior Executive Vice President and COO, Representative Director
Ayumu Hoshino
(in charge of Research & Development Group Division and Managing
Director of Public Relations Division)
Koichi Fukazawa
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
(in charge of Corporate Division)
Tetsuya Fukushima
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
(in charge of President Office and Managing Director of Production Group Division)
Kenichi Tokumura
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
(Managing Director of New Business & DX Promotion Division)
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
Hirotaka Tanaka
(Managing Director of Research & Development Group Division,
Technology & Intellectual Property Division)
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
Masahito Goto
(Managing Director of Sales Management Division, Sales Planning
Division)
Takashi Kumeta
Senior Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of PC Research & Development Division)
Hisaka Fujishima
Senior Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Sales Division)
Senior Vice President, Executive Officer
Kosuke Takano
(Managing Director of President Office and Deputy Managing Director of
New Business & DX Promotion Division)
Kei Kimoto
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Production Planning Division)
Koichi Hashimoto
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Manufacturing Division)
Masatoshi Sato
Vice President, Executive Officer
Hidekazu Kouchi
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of PS Research & Development Division)
- END -
Disclaimer
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:18:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
