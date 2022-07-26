Sega Sammy : Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

July 26, 2022

(Translation)

Dear all,

Name of Company: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Name of Representative: Haruki Satomi, President and Group CEO, Representative Director (Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime) Further Inquiry: Makoto Takahashi, Executive Vice President,

Executive Officer, Managing Director of Corporate Planning Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) hereby notifies that Sammy Corporation, a major subsidiary of the Company will implement change in Directors and Executive Officer as described below:

Description

1．Change in Directors and Executive Officer at Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2022