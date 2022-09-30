Sega Sammy : Notice of Change of Executive Officers at SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. and its major subsidiary (Sammy Corporation)
September 30, 2022
(Translation)
Dear all,
Name of Company:
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Name of Representative:
Haruki Satomi,
President and Group CEO,
Representative Director
(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime)
Further Inquiry:
Makoto Takahashi,
Executive Vice President,
Executive Officer, Managing Director of Corporate Planning Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)
Notice of Change of Executive Officers at SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
and its major subsidiary (Sammy Corporation)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) hereby notifies that the Company and a major subsidiary of the Company (Sammy Corporation) will implement change in Executive Officers as described below:
Description
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
1
．Change in Executive Officers as of October 1, 2022
New Title
Name
Former Title
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Legal &
Natsue Ishida
(Newly Elected)
Intellectual Property Division)
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Retired)
Rei Kudo
(Managing Director of Group
Licensing Division)
2
．Management System as of October 1, 2022
Name
Title
Hajime Satomi
Chairman, Representative Director
Haruki Satomi
President and Group CEO, Representative Director
Koichi Fukazawa
Senior Executive Vice President and Group CFO, Director of the Board
Yukio Sugino
Senior Executive Vice President, Director of the Board
Hideo Yoshizawa
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
Kohei Katsukawa
Director of the Board (External)
Melanie Brock
Director of the Board (External)
Fujiyo Ishiguro
Director of the Board (External)
Yukito Sakaue
Director, Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Kazutaka Okubo
Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (External)
Shione Kinoshita
Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (External)
Naoko Murasaki
Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (External)
Hiroshi Ishikura
Substitute Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Executive Vice President, Executive Officer
Makoto Takahashi
(Managing Director of Corporate Planning Division,
Human Resources Development Division)
Yoichi Owaki
Executive Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division)
Toru Nakahara
Senior Vice President, Executive Officer
(General Counsel)
Takaharu Kato
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of IT Solution Division)
Hironobu Otsuka
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Public Relations Office)
Vice President, Executive Officer
Koji Takeyama
(Managing Director of General Corporate Administration Division,
Global Corporate Governance Division)
Yuka Ichiki
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Sustainability Promotion Division)
Yukio Kawasaki
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Internal Audit Division)
Natsue Ishida
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Legal & Intellectual Property Division)
Sammy Corporation
1
．Change in Executive Officer at Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2022
New Title
Name
Former Title
Senior Vice President,
Rei Kudo
(Newly Elected)
Executive Officer
2
．Management System of Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2022
Name
Title
Hajime Satomi
Chairman, Representative Director
Haruki Satomi
President and CEO, Representative Director
Senior Executive Vice President and COO, Representative Director
Ayumu Hoshino
(in charge of Research & Development Group Division and Managing
Director of Public Relations Division)
Koichi Fukazawa
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
(in charge of Corporate Division)
Tetsuya Fukushima
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
(in charge of President Office and Managing Director of Production Group Division)
Kenichi Tokumura
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
(Managing Director of New Business & DX Promotion Division)
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
Hirotaka Tanaka
(Managing Director of Research & Development Group Division,
Technology & Intellectual Property Division)
Senior Vice President, Director of the Board
Masahito Goto
(Managing Director of Sales Management Division, Sales Planning
Division)
Takashi Kumeta
Senior Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of PC Research & Development Division)
Hisaka Fujishima
Senior Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Sales Division)
Senior Vice President, Executive Officer
Kosuke Takano
(Managing Director of President Office and Deputy Managing Director of
New Business & DX Promotion Division)
Rei Kudo
Senior Vice President, Executive Officer
Kei Kimoto
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Production Planning Division)
Koichi Hashimoto
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of Manufacturing Division)
Masatoshi Sato
Vice President, Executive Officer
Hidekazu Kouchi
Vice President, Executive Officer
(Managing Director of PS Research & Development Division)
- END -
Disclaimer
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:13:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Sales 2023
372 B
2 571 M
2 571 M
Net income 2023
30 144 M
209 M
209 M
Net cash 2023
138 B
954 M
954 M
P/E ratio 2023
14,9x
Yield 2023
2,73%
Capitalization
446 B
3 085 M
3 085 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,83x
EV / Sales 2024
0,73x
Nbr of Employees
7 760
Free-Float
64,1%
Chart SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
2 020,00 JPY
Average target price
2 920,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
44,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.