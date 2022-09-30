Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6460   JP3419050004

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
1969.00 JPY   -2.52%
09/29SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28Double jump.tokyo to produce Three Kingdoms inspired Web3 Trading Card Game licensed from SEGA CORPORATION
AQ
08/31Sega Sammy : Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sega Sammy : Notice of Change of Executive Officers at SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. and its major subsidiary (Sammy Corporation)

09/30/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 30, 2022

(Translation)

Dear all,

Name of Company:

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Name of Representative:

Haruki Satomi,

President and Group CEO,

Representative Director

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime)

Further Inquiry:

Makoto Takahashi,

Executive Vice President,

Executive Officer, Managing Director of Corporate Planning Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Change of Executive Officers at SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

and its major subsidiary (Sammy Corporation)

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) hereby notifies that the Company and a major subsidiary of the Company (Sammy Corporation) will implement change in Executive Officers as described below:

Description

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

1Change in Executive Officers as of October 1, 2022

New Title

Name

Former Title

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Legal &

Natsue Ishida

(Newly Elected)

Intellectual Property Division)

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Retired)

Rei Kudo

(Managing Director of Group

Licensing Division)

2Management System as of October 1, 2022

Name

Title

Hajime Satomi

Chairman, Representative Director

Haruki Satomi

President and Group CEO, Representative Director

Koichi Fukazawa

Senior Executive Vice President and Group CFO, Director of the Board

Yukio Sugino

Senior Executive Vice President, Director of the Board

Hideo Yoshizawa

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

Kohei Katsukawa

Director of the Board (External)

Melanie Brock

Director of the Board (External)

Fujiyo Ishiguro

Director of the Board (External)

Yukito Sakaue

Director, Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Kazutaka Okubo

Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (External)

Shione Kinoshita

Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (External)

Naoko Murasaki

Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (External)

Hiroshi Ishikura

Substitute Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Executive Vice President, Executive Officer

Makoto Takahashi

(Managing Director of Corporate Planning Division,

Human Resources Development Division)

Yoichi Owaki

Executive Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division)

Toru Nakahara

Senior Vice President, Executive Officer

(General Counsel)

Takaharu Kato

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of IT Solution Division)

Hironobu Otsuka

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Public Relations Office)

Vice President, Executive Officer

Koji Takeyama

(Managing Director of General Corporate Administration Division,

Global Corporate Governance Division)

Yuka Ichiki

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Sustainability Promotion Division)

Yukio Kawasaki

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Internal Audit Division)

Natsue Ishida

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Legal & Intellectual Property Division)

Sammy Corporation

1Change in Executive Officer at Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2022

New Title

Name

Former Title

Senior Vice President,

Rei Kudo

(Newly Elected)

Executive Officer

2Management System of Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2022

Name

Title

Hajime Satomi

Chairman, Representative Director

Haruki Satomi

President and CEO, Representative Director

Senior Executive Vice President and COO, Representative Director

Ayumu Hoshino

(in charge of Research & Development Group Division and Managing

Director of Public Relations Division)

Koichi Fukazawa

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

(in charge of Corporate Division)

Tetsuya Fukushima

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

(in charge of President Office and Managing Director of Production Group Division)

Kenichi Tokumura

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

(Managing Director of New Business & DX Promotion Division)

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

Hirotaka Tanaka

(Managing Director of Research & Development Group Division,

Technology & Intellectual Property Division)

Senior Vice President, Director of the Board

Masahito Goto

(Managing Director of Sales Management Division, Sales Planning

Division)

Takashi Kumeta

Senior Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of PC Research & Development Division)

Hisaka Fujishima

Senior Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Sales Division)

Senior Vice President, Executive Officer

Kosuke Takano

(Managing Director of President Office and Deputy Managing Director of

New Business & DX Promotion Division)

Rei Kudo

Senior Vice President, Executive Officer

Kei Kimoto

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Production Planning Division)

Koichi Hashimoto

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Manufacturing Division)

Masatoshi Sato

Vice President, Executive Officer

Hidekazu Kouchi

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of PS Research & Development Division)

- END -

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
09/29SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28Double jump.tokyo to produce Three Kingdoms inspired Web3 Trading Card Game licensed fr..
AQ
08/31Sega Sammy : Notice of Change of Directors and Executive Officer at a major subsidiary of ..
PU
08/31Sega Corporation to Implement Change in Executive Officer
CI
08/22Sega Sammy Hands Out Stock Compensation
MT
08/19Sega Sammy : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stocks as Stock Comp..
PU
08/17Game Developer -SEGA Announce gamescom 2022 Line-Up Including First Public Hands-On for..
AQ
08/05Sega Sammy's April-June Net Profit Grows 7.4%
MT
08/03Sega Sammy : Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 Q1 Results Presentation
PU
08/03Sega Sammy : Data Appendix (Q1 FY2023/3)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 372 B 2 571 M 2 571 M
Net income 2023 30 144 M 209 M 209 M
Net cash 2023 138 B 954 M 954 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 446 B 3 085 M 3 085 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 7 760
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 020,00 JPY
Average target price 2 920,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haruki Satomi President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Koichi Fukazawa Group CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & IT Solution
Hajime Satomi Chairman
Takaharu kato Executive Officer & General Manager-IT Solutions
Kohei Katsukawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.11.79%3 085
BOLLORÉ SE-5.94%13 133
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-44.23%12 398
VIVENDI SE-34.67%8 047
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-44.77%5 520
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.39.42%5 118