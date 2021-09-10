Log in
Sega Sammy : (Progress of disclosed matter)Notice of Cancellation of the Participation in Integrated Resort Business in Yokohama City

09/10/2021 | 05:22am EDT
September 10, 2021

(Translation)

Dear all,

Name of Company:

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Name of Representative:

Haruki Satomi,

President and Group CEO,

Representative Director

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Further Inquiry:

Makoto Takahashi,

Senior Vice President,

Executive Officer,

Managing Director of

Corporate Planning Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

(Progress of disclosed matter)

Notice of Cancellation of the Participation in Integrated Resort Business in Yokohama City

In the " Notice of Participation in Integrated Resort Business in Yokohama City" dated June 11, 2021, we announced that we applied for a request for proposal for the scheduled business operator of the installation and operation of Specified Integrated Resort that will be conducted by Yokohama City by forming a consortium in collaboration with Genting Singapore Limited, one of the world's leading resort facility operators, together with SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO.,LTD. (ALSOK), KAJIMA CORPORATION, TAKENAKA CORPORATION, and Obayashi Corporation, with the aim of participating in integrated resort business ("IR Business") in Japan.

On September 10, 2021, Yokohama City decided to cancel the public offering for the scheduled business operator of the installation and operation of Specified Integrated Resort ("IR Facility"). In response, we have been forced to suspend our participation in IR Business in Yokohama.

The impact of this case on the consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 will be minimal.

-END-

1

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
