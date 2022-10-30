Advanced search
    6460   JP3419050004

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:06 2022-10-31 am EDT
1902.00 JPY   +1.17%
10/30Sega Sammy : Data Appendix (Q2 FY2023/3)
PU
10/30Sega Sammy : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)
PU
10/30Sega Sammy : Q2 for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023, Results Presentation
PU
Sega Sammy : Q2 for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023, Results Presentation

10/30/2022 | 10:39pm EDT
Q2 for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

Results Presentation

2022/10/31

Market forecasts, operating results forecast, and other information contained in this material are based on judgements and projections of the Company's managements based on currently available information. Therefore, please understand that the contents herein involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially depending on

various factors.

Disclaimer This is an English translation from the original Japanese-language version. The translation is provided for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation and for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the original Japanese document, the Japanese language version shall prevail. If you quote all or part of this document, please clearly indicate the source of the citation or link to this page.

© SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. All Rights Reserved.

01

FY2023/3 Q2 Results / Forecast

Results Highlights

(Billion yen)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Through

Full Year

Through

Full Year

Q2

Results

Q2

Forecast

Sales

134.8

320.9

150.0

375.0

Entertainment Contents

107.4

235.9

116.6

277.0

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

23.3

75.8

27.5

86.0

Resort

3.8

8.6

5.6

11.5

Other / Elimination

0.3

0.6

0.3

0.5

Operating Income

14.6

32.0

9.5

40.0

Entertainment Contents

22.2

33.9

13.8

39.0

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

-1.7

9.3

1.3

11.5

Resort

-1.8

-2.5

-0.4

-1.2

Other / Elimination

-4.1

-8.7

-5.2

-9.3

Non-operating income

2.6

5.9

4.9

2.0

Non-operating expenses

2.6

4.6

2.2

2.0

Ordinary Income

14.7

33.3

12.3

40.0

Entertainment Contents

22.7

36.8

17.2

40.0

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

-1.3

10.2

2.0

12.0

Resort

-3.9

-6.7

-2.3

-3.0

Other / Elimination

-2.8

-7.0

-4.6

-9.0

Ordinary Income Margin

10.9%

10.4%

8.2%

10.7%

Extraordinary income

0.7

5.2

0.0

-

Extraordinary losses

0.3

0.6

0.2

-

Income before income taxes

15.1

37.9

12.0

40.0

Profit attributable to owners of parent

12.0

37.0

9.6

28.0

ROE

-

12.7%

-

-

Dividends per share (JPY)

20.00

40.00

20.00

41.00

FY2023/3 Q2 Results

  • Progressed generally in line with expectations
    • Performed steadily as a whole (Entertainment Contents)
    • Strong sales of No. 6.5 models responding to the revision of regulation (Pachislot and Pachinko Machines)
    • Domestically in recovery trend centered on individual customers (Resort)

Forecast

  • New title launches will proceed in each business
    • Full-scalesales of mainstay new titles (CS*, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines)
    • Loss margin is expected to narrow under the assumption of relaxation of behavioral restrictions (Resort)

*CS = Consumer area

-3-

Breakdown of Income (FY2023/3 Q2 Results)

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

Extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

Income before income taxes

Taxes/Others

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9.5

4.9

2.2

12.3

0.0

0.2

12.0

2.3

9.6

(Unit: billion yen)

Breakdown of non-operating income/losses and

extraordinary income/losses

Non-operating income

4.9

Foreign exchange gains

2.9

Gain on investments in partnership

1.0

Dividends income

0.4

Non-operating expenses

2.2

Equity in losses of affiliates

1.3

Loss on investments in partnership

0.4

Extraordinary Income

0.0

Extraordinary Iosses

0.2

Taxes/Others

2.4

-4-

Impact of Exchange Rate Fluctuations

[Impact of foreign exchange on Q2 results]

CS*

Non-operating

income

*CS = Consumer Area

  • Positive impact of approx. 4.3 billion yen for sales and approx. 2.3 billion yen for operating income (vs. forecast)
    • 1 USD: Forecast 114 yen → AR133 yen (Mainly affected sales increase)
    • 1 GBP: Forecast 157 yen → AR162 yen (Mainly affected cost increase)
    • 1 Euro: Forecast 130 yen → AR138 yen (Mainly affected sales increase)

*The above foreign exchange differences are included in "Others" in CS

  • Recorded foreign exchange gains of 2.9 billion yen due to the exchange of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies
    • Entertainment Contents: 2.1 billion yen
    • Pachislot and Pachinko: 0.5 billion yen
    • Consolidation / Elimination: 0.3 billion yen

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 02:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
