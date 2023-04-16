Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6460   JP3419050004

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:01:12 2023-04-17 am EDT
2569.00 JPY   -3.53%
04/16Sega Sammy says it is considering buying Angry Birds maker Rovio
RE
04/15Angry Birds maker Rovio confirms talks with Sega over tender offer
RE
04/14Sega nears deal to acquire Angry Birds maker Rovio for $1 billion - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sega Sammy says it is considering buying Angry Birds maker Rovio

04/16/2023 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Angry Birds game characters are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc said on Monday it was considering acquiring Finland's Rovio Entertainment Oyj but that nothing had been decided yet, sending its shares lower amid investor doubts about synergy prospects.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Sega Sammy was nearing a deal to buy the Finnish firm behind the mobile game Angry Birds for about $1 billion. Rovio has said it was in talks with Sega Sammy over a possible tender offer.

"No formal decision has been made in this regard at this time, while it is true that we are considering such strategic option," Sega Sammy said in a statement.

The matter will be discussed during a board of directors meeting on Monday, added Sega Sammy, which offers the iconic action game series "Sonic the Hedgehog".

Sega Sammy shares fell 4.3% by midday in a broader market that was virtually unchanged.

"Sega Sammy's mobile gaming business is centred on the domestic market, while 'Angry Birds' is well known overseas. The acquisition would make it easier for Sega Sammy to grow globally," Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda said.

"But there has been no big hit (from Rovio) other than Angry Birds, which was originally launched more than 10 years ago. The news would have been welcomed more positively if investors had seen newer technologies or more growth potentials," Yasuda said.

Rovio received a 683 million euro ($750 million) takeover bid in January from Israeli peer Playtika Holding Corp, but the talks were called off last month.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. -2.96% 10.82 Delayed Quote.27.14%
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 1.11% 7.775 Delayed Quote.27.98%
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. -3.53% 2569 Delayed Quote.33.35%
TOYO SECURITIES CO., LTD. -1.85% 318 Delayed Quote.10.96%
All news about SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
04/16Sega Sammy says it is considering buying Angry Birds maker Rovio
RE
04/15Angry Birds maker Rovio confirms talks with Sega over tender offer
RE
04/14Sega nears deal to acquire Angry Birds maker Rovio for $1 billion - WSJ
RE
04/14Sega nears deal to acquire Angry Bird maker Rovio for $1 Billion
RE
04/03Sega Sammy : Notice of Revisions to Compensation System at SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. and it..
PU
03/30SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Toru Nakahara as Senior Vice President..
CI
02/21Declining Factory Activity, US Monetary Tightening Outlook Weakens Japan Shares; Sega S..
MT
02/20Sega Sammy Unit to Hike Employee Salary
MT
02/16Sega Sammy : Notice of Revisions to Compensation System at a Major Subsidiary of SEGA SAMM..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 383 B 2 868 M 2 868 M
Net income 2023 34 316 M 257 M 257 M
Net cash 2023 110 B 820 M 820 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 588 B 4 397 M 4 397 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 760
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 663,00 JPY
Average target price 3 051,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haruki Satomi President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Koichi Fukazawa Group CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & IT Solution
Hajime Satomi Chairman
Takaharu kato Executive Officer & General Manager-IT Solutions
Kohei Katsukawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.33.35%4 397
BOLLORÉ SE10.15%18 535
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-10.45%16 180
VIVENDI SE6.24%10 725
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.52.79%7 794
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.8.47%7 127
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer