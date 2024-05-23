Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Sego Resources Inc., (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged SRK Consulting to provide a 3D geological model and an estimation of the Exploration Target potential of the Southern Gold Zone on the Miner Mountain Project.

SRK Consulting is a world leading consulting company that provides consulting services across the mining life cycle from exploration through development and operations to closure. Being 100% employee owned, SRK is known throughout the international banking and investment community for its independence.

Sego is pleased to take this initial step in advancing and developing the Southern Gold Zone and moving forward with the exploration and development of its copper-gold porphyry targets. The Southern Gold Zone consists of fine-grained disseminated gold in altered intrusions and volcanics. The zone of the mineralization starts at surface and measures approximately 280 by 140 metres in centre thinning to the northeast and southwest and displays as a plump almond shape. The mineralization zone extends from 80 to 100 metres in vertical depth. Sego has forwarded all of the Southern Gold Zone data to SRK to provide a 3D geological model and an estimation of the exploration target potential to guide future exploration of the gold zone.

The highlights of drill intersections at the Southern Gold Zone to date are as follows:

Diamond Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) DDH-46 3.04 62.15 59.11 1.03 DDH-47 12.19 100.30 88.11 1.08 DDH-49 19.00 84.12 65.12 0.60 DDH-50 11.28 105.48 94.20 0.86 DDH-52 3.00 77.52 74.52 0.79 DDH-55 4.40 84.90 80.50 0.69 DDH-59 63.12 143.12 80.00 0.95

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ron Britten, Ph.D., P.Eng., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work on the Miner Mountain Project.

For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO (604) 682-2933

ceo@segoresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

