SEGRO PLC
SEGRO plc

SGRO

GB00B5ZN1N88

Commercial REITs

Market Closed - London S.E.
 12:35:05 2024-03-22 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
898 GBX +0.99% +5.55% +1.31%
10:14pm Destabilised French Residential market. Alphavalue
Mar. 21 HSBC Initiates Segro with Buy Rating MT
Latest news about SEGRO plc

UBS cuts Entain; RBC raises IAG AN
Business as usual Our Logo
Stocks called up thanks to New York rally AN
FTSE 100 treads water while Kering weighs on CAC AN
FTSE 100 trades flat but European peers rise AN
China, Powell and the ECB are the focus of investors this week Our Logo
Goldman Sachs Lifts Segro to Neutral from Sell, Raises PT MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Doordash, Merck, Eli Lilly, Walt Disney, Pearson... Our Logo
Jefferies says buy BP; UBS says buy Compass AN
SEGRO : Accounting for the £907m capital increase Alphavalue
Segro adds GBP100 million to equity raise target citing strong demand AN
Segro Prices Offering, Boosts Size to GBP900 Million MT
SEGRO : Capital increase of £800m Alphavalue
Reckitt revenue misses; Halfords profit warning AN
Segro Targets GBP800 Million Equity Raise to Accelerate Growth MT
Segro to raise GBP800 million as sees "attractive" pipeline AN
SEGRO to Seek Acquisition Opportunities CI
Berenberg Lifts Segro PT, Maintains Hold Rating MT
Berenberg raises Moneysupermarket.com to 'buy' AN
SEGRO : Milking the UK as the top priority Alphavalue
JPMorgan Lifts Segro PT, Keeps Overweight Rating MT
UBS cuts Howden Joinery; Jefferies likes SSE AN
Warehousing firm Segro optimistic on 2024 after annual profit beat RE

Company Profile

SEGRO plc specializes in the owning and management of corporate real estate assets. At the end of 2022, the portfolio, with a total area of 9.9 million m2, had a market value of GBP 14,925 million distributed by type of assets between medium-sized warehouses (71.5%), big box warehouses (26.4%) and other (2.1%; primarily offices, retail centers, showrooms and self-storage facilities). The geographic breakdown of the portfolio in terms of value is as follows: the United Kingdom (61.9%) and Continental Europe (38.1%).
Commercial REITs
Calendar
2024-04-17 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for SEGRO plc

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
8.98 GBP
Average target price
9.558 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+6.44%
Company calendar

Sector Other Commercial REITs

1st Jan change Capi.
SEGRO PLC Stock SEGRO plc
+1.31% 13.83B
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Stock Realty Income Corporation
-9.30% 45.2B
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. Stock Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
-0.98% 22.5B
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Stock Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
+10.01% 11.08B
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST Stock CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
-4.37% 9.83B
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT Stock CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
-9.57% 8.93B
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST Stock Federal Realty Investment Trust
-3.42% 8.48B
KLÉPIERRE Stock Klépierre
-4.78% 7.51B
FIBRA UNO Stock Fibra UNO
-7.33% 6.44B
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Stock Land Securities Group Plc
-7.63% 5.6B
Other Commercial REITs
