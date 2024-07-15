Stock SGRO SEGRO PLC
SEGRO plc

Equities

SGRO

GB00B5ZN1N88

Commercial REITs

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:18 2024-07-12 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
938.6 GBX -0.80% Intraday chart for SEGRO plc +2.85% +5.89%
08:30am French Offices and read across: from levitation to transformation? Alphavalue
Jun. 27 Correction: UK's Segro Buys Three Dutch Logistics Properties for EUR222 Million MT
Latest news about SEGRO plc

Segro boosts European presence with three Dutch deals AN
UK's Segro buys three logistic warehouses in Netherlands for $237 million RE
HSBC likes Raspberry Pi; UBS cuts 3i Group AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : E.l.f Beauty, Micron, Nvidia, BT Group, Segro... Our Logo
Jefferies Downgrades Segro to Hold from Buy, Reduces PT MT
Deutsche Bank likes Vodafone and raises Avacta AN
London stocks slip amid sluggish drop in services inflation RE
Berkeley Group ups guidance but Spectris cuts AN
Goldman Sachs Lifts Segro PT, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
Berenberg raises Ricardo; Goldman cuts LandSec AN
Fitch Changes Segro Outlook to Stable from Negative Amid Improved Financial Profile MT
Greggs sights opportunities to expand operations throughout 2024 AN
Deutsche Bank Initiates Segro Coverage With Buy Rating MT
UBS raises Centrica to 'buy' from 'neutral AN
SEGRO Plc Appoints Marcus Sperber as New Independent Non-Executive Director, Effective from 1 May 2024 CI
Stocks recover some of recent Fed talk losses AN
London Stocks Extend Positive Streak on Upbeat Trading Updates MT
SEGRO : Vacancy rate up but a reassuring discourse from the management Alphavalue
UK's Segro signals improving asset value, Q1 rent roll up 21% RE
Segro celebrates rise of rent prices as rent roll grows AN
UK's Segro Posts Rise in Q1 New Headline Rent MT
BofA cuts Ashmore; JPMorgan lifts Fresnillo AN

Chart SEGRO plc

Chart SEGRO plc
Company Profile

SEGRO plc specializes in the owning and management of corporate real estate assets. At the end of 2022, the portfolio, with a total area of 9.9 million m2, had a market value of GBP 14,925 million distributed by type of assets between medium-sized warehouses (71.5%), big box warehouses (26.4%) and other (2.1%; primarily offices, retail centers, showrooms and self-storage facilities). The geographic breakdown of the portfolio in terms of value is as follows: the United Kingdom (61.9%) and Continental Europe (38.1%).
Sector
Commercial REITs
Calendar
2024-07-26 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for SEGRO plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
9.386 GBP
Average target price
9.856 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+5.01%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Commercial REITs

1st Jan change Capi.
SEGRO PLC Stock SEGRO plc
+5.89% 16.47B
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Stock Realty Income Corporation
-2.93% 48.55B
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. Stock Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
-0.63% 22.04B
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Stock Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
+14.05% 11.6B
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST Stock CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
+1.46% 10.65B
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT Stock CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
-9.90% 8.92B
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST Stock Federal Realty Investment Trust
+3.16% 8.82B
KLÉPIERRE Stock Klépierre
+1.86% 7.83B
COVIVIO Stock Covivio
-5.83% 5.53B
VORNADO REALTY TRUST Stock Vornado Realty Trust
+2.19% 5.5B
Other Commercial REITs
