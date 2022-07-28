Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  SEGRO plc
  News
  Summary
    SGRO   GB00B5ZN1N88

SEGRO PLC

(SGRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:49 2022-07-28 am EDT
1048.00 GBX   +1.26%
03:17aFTSE 100 to Extend Gains After Upbeat Asia, U.S. Trading
DJ
03:08aSegro Reports 'Inflation-Beating' Earnings Growth in H1
MT
07/26RBC Keeps Segro At Sector Perform, Lifts PT
MT
SEGRO : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation

07/28/2022 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 HALF YEAR RESULTS

28 JULY 2022

CLEAR & CONSISTENT STRATEGY CONTINUES TO DELIVER

Portfolio valuation

+7.2%

ERV growth

+5.9%

Net investment

£548m

Like-for-like rental growth

+7.1%

Uplift on rent reviews and

+24%

renewals

Occupancy

97%

LTV ratio

23%

Cost of Debt1

1.8%

Debt Maturity1

8.7 years

2

1 Proforma for US Private Placement signed in early July

OCCUPIER OUTLOOK REMAINS VERY POSITIVE

European 1H22 take-up 8% higher than 1H211

Low vacancy rate across all European markets2

Take-up, million sqm

45.0

Estimated

H2 take-up

40.0

35.0

30.0

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

0.0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1H211H22

Vacancy, %

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

UK

France

Germany

Poland

Italy

Spain

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1Q22

1

Source: Savills, Q2 2022 numbers are preliminary

3

2

Source: CBRE

PRIME MODERN PORTFOLIO HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO URBAN MARKETS

Portfolio split by geography and asset type

(at 30 June 2022)

Poland £1.4bn

Other, £1.3bn

Italy

£1.9bnLondon

£8.1bn

France £2.7bn

AUM

£23.8bn

Germany

£2.9bn

Thames Valley

National Logistics £2.0bn

£3.5bn

Urban (67%)

Big box (31%)

Other (2%)

4

A VERY DIVERSIFIED AND GROWING CUSTOMER BASE

Customer sectors

(headline rent, SEGRO share)

Other

Services & 6%

ultilities

Transport and

7%

logistics

Technology, Media and

22%

Telecoms

11%

Wholesale and

Retail

Retail

Distribution

19%

10%

Post and

Manufacturing

Parcel

16%

Delivery

9%

1,462 customers

Top 20 customers = 32% of total group headline rent

No single customer

  • 7% of total group headline rent

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SEGRO plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 521 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2022 2 320 M 2 795 M 2 795 M
Net Debt 2022 4 050 M 4 878 M 4 878 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,13x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 12 512 M 15 069 M 15 069 M
EV / Sales 2022 31,8x
EV / Sales 2023 27,9x
Nbr of Employees 385
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SEGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
SEGRO plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 035,00 GBX
Average target price 1 352,68 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Rivers Sleath Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Soumen Das Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Harrison Chairman
James Power Director-Digital & Technology
Andrew E. G. Gulliford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEGRO PLC-27.95%15 069
EQUINIX, INC.-22.89%58 409
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.39%43 574
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.91%36 299
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-29.81%25 534
W. P. CAREY INC.2.04%16 201