SEGRO : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
2022 HALF YEAR RESULTS
28 JULY 2022
CLEAR & CONSISTENT STRATEGY CONTINUES TO DELIVER
Portfolio valuation
+7.2%
ERV growth
+5.9%
Net investment
£548m
Like-for-like rental growth
+7.1%
Uplift on rent reviews and
|
+24%
renewals
Occupancy
97%
LTV ratio
23%
Cost of Debt1
1.8%
Debt Maturity1
8.7 years
2
1 Proforma for US Private Placement signed in early July
OCCUPIER OUTLOOK REMAINS VERY POSITIVE
European 1H22 take-up 8% higher than 1H211
|
Low vacancy rate across all European markets2
|
45.0
|
Estimated
|
|
H2 take-up
40.0
35.0
30.0
25.0
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
0.0
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1H211H22
UK
|
France
|
Germany
|
Poland
|
Italy
|
Spain
|
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1Q22
1
Source: Savills, Q2 2022 numbers are preliminary
3
2
Source: CBRE
PRIME MODERN PORTFOLIO HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO URBAN MARKETS
Portfolio split by geography and asset type
(at 30 June 2022)
Poland £1.4bn
Italy
£1.9bnLondon
£8.1bn
Germany
£2.9bn
Thames Valley
National Logistics £2.0bn
Urban (67%)
|
Big box (31%)
Other (2%)
A VERY DIVERSIFIED AND GROWING CUSTOMER BASE
Customer sectors
(headline rent, SEGRO share)
Other
Services & 6%
|
ultilities
|
Transport and
|
7%
|
logistics
|
|
Technology, Media and
|
22%
|
|
Telecoms
|
|
11%
|
|
Wholesale and
|
|
Retail
|
Retail
|
Distribution
|
19%
|
10%
|
|
|
Post and
|
Manufacturing
|
Parcel
|
16%
|
Delivery
|
|
9%
1,462 customers
Top 20 customers = 32% of total group headline rent
No single customer
-
7% of total group headline rent
