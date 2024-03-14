1. Entitlement to attend and vote

To be entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders must be registered in the Register of Members of the Company at 6.30 p.m. on 16 April 2024 (or, in the event of any adjournment, by close of business on the date which is two business days before the adjourned meeting). Changes to the Register of Members after the relevant deadline shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting.

All joint holders can attend and speak at the Annual General Meeting, however, only the first shareholder listed on the Register of Members can vote.

2. Appointment of proxies

Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend, speak and vote instead of them. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the Annual General Meeting provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by the shareholder. If more than one proxy is appointed, the appointment of each proxy must specify the shares held by the shareholder in respect of which each proxy is to vote.

In the case of most joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior will be accepted. Seniority is determined by

the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's Register of Members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior).

A proxy does not need to be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the Annual General Meeting to represent the shareholder. We encourage shareholders to appoint the Chair of the Meeting as proxy. This will ensure that your vote is counted even

if you are unable to attend for whatever reason. Details of how to appoint the Chair of the Meeting or another person as your proxy using the Proxy Form are set out in the notes to the Proxy Form. If a shareholder wishes a proxy to speak on their behalf at the Annual General Meeting, a proxy of their own choice (not the Chair of the Meeting) must be appointed and given direct instruction.

Appointment of a proxy will not subsequently preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting if they wish to do so.

A Proxy Form, which may be used to make such an appointment and give proxy instructions, accompanies the Notice. If you do not have a Proxy Form and believe that you should have one, or if you require additional forms, please contact our Registrar, Equiniti Limited, using the contact details listed in note 16.

The Proxy Form, any instrument appointing a proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it was signed (or a notarial certified copy or duly certified copy thereof), to be valid, must be received by post at Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA no later than

11.00 a.m. on 16 April 2024, or in the event of an adjournment, not less than two business days before the stated time of the adjourned meeting.

Shareholders can also register the appointment of a proxy or proxies online by logging onto www.sharevote.co.uk. To use this service shareholders will need their Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number printed on the accompanying Proxy Form. Full details of the procedure are given on the website. Alternatively,