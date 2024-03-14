THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take you are recommended to seek advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. The right to elect for New Ordinary Shares under the terms of this offer is strictly non-transferable.

(you can find this on your share certificate)

Do not complete this Mandate Form if you wish to receive your dividends and PIDs in cash.

Scrip Dividend Scheme - Mandate Form for future dividends

If you want to join the Scrip Dividend Scheme (the Scheme) of SEGRO plc (the Company) please sign this Mandate Form and return it to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA (the Registrar).

The full terms and conditions of the Scheme are set out in the Scrip Dividend Scheme Booklet available from www.SEGRO.com and the Registrar. The terms used in this Mandate Form have the same meaning as those set out in the terms and conditions of the Scheme.

To the Directors of the Company

I/We, the undersigned, being the registered holder(s) of Ordinary Shares, confirm that I/we have read and understood the terms and conditions of the Scheme and wish to participate on the terms set out in the Scrip Dividend Scheme Booklet published on 14 March 2024.

By signing this Mandate Form, I/we elect to receive an allotment of Ordinary Shares in respect of any future dividends or Property Income Distribution in respect of which a Scrip Dividend alternative is offered, until this instruction is revoked by me/us.

I/We authorise you to send at my/our risk by first class post a share certificate, as appropriate, in respect of any Ordinary Shares allotted to me/us under the Scheme.

Signature (1) Please sign in box below Signature (2) Please sign in box below Date Signature (3) Please sign in box below Signature (4) Please sign in box below

ALL joint holders must sign. Corporate Bodies should execute this Mandate Form under their common seal or in accordance with section 44 of the Companies Act 2006, state the capacity in which it has been signed, and enclose an Authorised Signatory List when returning this Mandate Form.

Elections indicated on this Mandate Form can only be made in respect of the Shares to which this holding relates. This Mandate Form is not transferable between Shareholders or their respective designated holdings. The Company and the Registrar accept no liability if the incorrect Mandate Form is used or if the Shareholder alters any such Mandate Form, the pre-printed identifying marks or the instructions on such Mandate Form in any way.

You must complete and return your Mandate Form to the Registrar no later than 15 business days before a dividend payment date to be effective for that dividend. Dividend payment dates are available from the Company's website (www.SEGRO.com).

Any questions about this Mandate Form should be addressed to Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA (Telephone +44 (0) 371 384 2186).

Equiniti Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, whose registered office is at 12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN.

Equiniti Limited is registered in England & Wales, Company No. 06226088, Registered Office: Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA