SEGRO : Construction work begins at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton Gateway

Construction work begins at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton Gateway

04 January 2021

A key milestone has today been reached with construction works beginning at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton Gateway.

Since Summer 2020, SEGRO has been conducting enabling works, which include ecology, archaeology and ground investigations to prepare the site - which is strategically located next to junction 15 on the M1 motorway - ahead of construction.

Once developed, the 450 acre site will become a multi-modal logistics hub in the UK Midlands, with five million square feet of modern, highly sustainable warehousing and logistics facilities, including a dedicated 35 acre Strategic Rail Freight Interchange that will have the capacity for up to 16 trains a day.

SEGRO is investing £190 million into infrastructures works, including new rail connections and significant improvements to the strategic road network, incorporating major upgrades to Junctions 15 and 15a on the M1, a new bridge over the West Coast Mainline, and building a bypass around Roade, and safer junctions along the A508. This work will be delivered in partnership with Highways England, Network Rail and local authorities.

In addition to delivering road and rail improvements for the region, the scheme will create around 7500 direct jobs, with around 120 created during the infrastructure construction phase. Working alongside the local council and community partners, SEGRO is set to deliver an employment skills programme that will provide training for members of the community, enabling them to become active members of the workforces created by the scheme.

The scheme will incorporate over 80 acres of parkland and amenity grassland, with 18km of foot paths, 20km of hedgerows and the planting of 60,000 new trees.

The first plots are expected to be available for buildings in late 2021, with the completion of the infrastructure works anticipated by the end of 2023.

Andrew Pilsworth, SEGRO's Managing Director, National Logistics, said:

'The start of construction at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton Gateway is an exciting and positive milestone.

'Now more than ever are we witnessing the vital role logistics is playing in supporting the UK economy and it's clear that businesses are relying on well located, sustainable facilities from which they can meet their customers' demands.

'SEGRO Park Northampton Gateway is excellently located with easy access to key road networks and with the new rail links and Strategic Rail Freight Interchange, will present great opportunities for businesses to flourish.'

Notes to editors:

ABOUT SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion as at 30 June 2020 serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

