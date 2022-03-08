Log in
SEGRO : Construction work begins on the final phase of SEGRO Park Kettering

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Construction work begins on the final phase of SEGRO Park Kettering

08 March 2022

The final phase of construction has started at SEGRO Park Kettering which will see the creation of almost 875,000 sq ft of space across three buildings.



A 102,500 sq ft speculatively built facility will become the last available unit on the development and will be available to occupy from September 2022. It will combine warehousing, offices and a secure yard, as well as incorporating a range of sustainability features including rainwater harvesting, solar thermal heating, intelligent low energy lighting and EV charging points.

A separate 150,000 sq ft warehouse will be constructed which has been pre-let to Bunzl, the FTSE-100 specialist international distribution and services group. It will be Bunzl's second facility at SEGRO Park Kettering and will complement its existing 230,000 sq ft unit.

SEGRO will deliver these units in parallel with a 622,000 sq ft freehold facility for leading beverage packaging manufacturer Ball Corporation, which will become its third aluminium can manufacturing facility in the UK and the largest ever constructed in Europe.

Andrew Pilsworth, Managing Director, National Logistics at SEGRO, said:

"SEGRO Park Kettering provides high quality industrial and warehouse facilities to meet a mix of customer requirements, supported by the right infrastructure and with excellent connectivity.

"Occupier demand in the East Midlands remains very strong and we look to delivering these three buildings at pace in the coming months, bringing further employment opportunities into the region."

Helen Cockerham, Retail and Healthcare Managing Director at Bunzl, said:

"We are pleased to be working with SEGRO again on this development and look forward to seeing our additional warehouse capacity becoming operational later this year."

SEGRO is working closely with lead contractor Winvic to engage local schools and businesses with training and employment opportunities, which will have a particular focus on encouraging women into careers in construction. This aligns with the company's commitment to invest in its local communities and environments as part of its Responsible SEGRO framework.

Planning consent was secured at SEGRO Park Kettering to deliver a total of 1.2 million sq ft of industrial and warehouse space. The site, located at Junction 10 of the A14, is adjacent to Latimer Business Park, home to a range of market leading brands including Morrisons, DS Smith and Alpro, and Hanwood Park - the 5,500-house urban extension to the east of Kettering. Its proximity to major transport arteries means customers will be able to reach over 90% of the UK population within four hours.

ENDS

For more information please contact:

Lara Al-Sabti, External Communications Executive, SEGRO

lara.alsabti@segro.com

Notes to editors:

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.6 million square metres of space (103 million square feet) valued at £21.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO's purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

Back to 2022

Disclaimer

SEGRO plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
