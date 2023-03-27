SEGRO : Deliveroo Hops in to SEGRO's Acton Park

The new facility expands Deliveroo's existing presence at Acton Park, where it already operates its 'additions' business for its core online takeaway delivery service, bringing the total occupied space to 11,729 sq ft.

The lease was confirmed following a major refurbishment of the unit to provide additional features including a new roof, LED lighting, electric boiler and EV charging. The upgrade aligns with SEGRO's commitment to champion low-carbon growth and meet its sustainability goal of being net-zero carbon by 2030, one of the key targets within its Responsible SEGRO framework.

Located just one mile from the A40, Acton Park provides the site with easy access to Central London as well as the UK motorway network for regional distribution and is home to a diverse range of companies including Cryogenic, Howdens and Getir.

Alan Holland, Managing Director, Greater London, SEGRO, said:

"Modern cities need a huge range of goods and services to function effectively. Increasingly this includes the rapid delivery of food, drink and groceries to meet the changing needs of consumers, which in turn requires high quality, well-located, sustainable urban warehousing from which these operations can be run.

"We want to maintain a diverse customer base in our warehouses and it is particularly rewarding that we have been able to adapt and improve the sustainability of an existing unit to help enable Deliveroo grow with us and expand its offering to thousands of people in the West London market."

David Ives, Global Director of Real Estate, Deliveroo, said:

"It's fantastic to be opening our Deliveroo HOP site at SEGRO Park Acton. The prime location will bring greater choice, flexibility and selection to households across West London, with household staples and dinner-time favourites delivered to customers' front-doors in minutes."