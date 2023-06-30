PRESS RELEASE

30 June 2023

SEGRO COMPLETES £120 MILLION LAND ACQUISITION

TO PAVE THE WAY FOR A NEW RAIL FREIGHT TERMINAL

AND LOGISTICS SCHEME AT RADLETT, HERTFORDSHIRE

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO" or the "Group") the leading owner, manager and developer of warehouse and industrial space, has completed the acquisition of 419 hectares of land at the location of the former Radlett Aerodrome in the Upper Colne Valley, Hertfordshire.

The land is strategically located close to the M1, M25 and A1(M) and sits alongside the Midland Main Line railway. The three sections of land that make up the site have been acquired for £120 million (of which 50% is deferred for 12 months) from Hertfordshire County Council, Tarmac Plc and Gorhambury Estates Company Ltd. Under SEGRO's ownership the site will be developed into a strategic rail freight interchange supported by up to 3.6 million square feet of modern, sustainable logistics warehousing, including ancillary B1 (office, light industrial, research and development) and B2 (general industrial) warehouses.

SEGRO received planning permission from the Secretary of State for the development, which is recognised by the Government as nationally significant infrastructure that will deliver major benefits on a national, regional and local scale. It will also form a key part of the UK's modal shift from road to rail and help meet the country's net-zero ambitions.

Works are expected to start on site in Summer 2023 with the initial focus of this multi-year investment programme focussed on creating the rail connection and preparing the site for development. It is anticipated that the completed scheme will deliver around 4,000 jobs, with a further c. 500 jobs generated on site during construction.

In line with the Company's Responsible SEGRO commitments to Champion low-carbon growth and Invest in its local communities and environments, the development will incorporate a 247-hectare country park surrounding the terminal. The park will include a 10-mile network of footpaths and recreational features including a trim trail, outdoor gym, new children's play areas, new bird watching hides and a Visitor Interpretation Centre. Over 4,000 trees and 132,000 saplings will be planted, while the local habitat will be enhanced by creating new ponds and nesting sites.

In addition to employment opportunities and environmental considerations, the development will stimulate economic growth and enhance local infrastructure. SEGRO is committed to a significant investment programme to fund new traffic relieving measures, including £22 million to fund a new 1.4- mile stretch of relief road for Park Street / Frogmore to alleviate traffic on the A5183, and it is estimated that the completed scheme will deliver around £12 million each year in business rates.

David Sleath, Chief Executive Officer, SEGRO, said:

"The former Radlett Aerodrome site offers a rare opportunity to bring together the economic and environmental benefits of rail freight, provides connectivity to key arteries of the highways network and access to a large pool of employees. The scheme will also benefit the national and local economies, as well as help satisfy the demands of consumers and businesses for the sustainable movement of the goods and services we increasingly rely on in our daily lives.