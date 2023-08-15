CANCELLATION OF REMAINING OUTSTANDING £225,000,000 6.75 PER CENT.

NOTES DUE 2024 (THE "NOTES")

(ISIN: XS0107099466)

15 August 2023

Further to the announcement on 16 June 2023 made by SEGRO plc (the "Company") relating to the Company's redemption of the Notes, the Company announces that the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission of the Notes to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc has been cancelled with effect from 8:00 a.m. (London time) today.

