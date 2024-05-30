Ultra Maritime has been a SEGRO customer for over 35 years, and securing a new 37,000 sq ft building at SEGRO Park Fairway Drive will enable the business to expand the on-site development of its sonobuoys, sonar and torpedo defence solutions. Ultra Maritime is relocating from its current home at the neighbouring SEGRO Park Greenford Central. The company is a global leader in the development of undersea warfare systems - products and solutions that protect navies worldwide.

Electronic Theatre Controls, a company which provides lighting solutions and equipment for theatre, film and TV studios, has agreed a lease on a new 33,000 sq ft unit at 2 Auriol Drive at SEGRO Greenford Park.

The company was previously based at the nearby Victoria Industrial Estate and is more than doubling its space with the move to Auriol Drive, where it will be installing a mock theatre to showcase its products to customers.

The Auriol Drive development is one of SEGRO's most sustainable refurbishments in the UK to date, with internal and external living green walls, solar PV panels, bug hotels, rainwater harvesting and real time energy data capture technology to name a few of the unit's impressive features. Following the refurbishment, the unit now has an A+ EPC rating and is completed to BREEAM Outstanding standards.

Bonnie Minshull, Head of London at SEGRO, said:

"Our purpose is to create the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. As long-standing customers, Ultra Maritime and Electronic Theatre Controls certainly fit this bill and this leasing activity is a fantastic example of our commitment to supporting the longevity, growth and success of the businesses that choose our estates as their home.

"It is also an excellent illustration of the diversity of the businesses across our portfolio. We welcome companies of all shapes and sizes spanning a broad spectrum of sectors, providing them with high quality, well located and sustainable workspaces that underpin the success of their businesses."

SEGRO has attracted and nurtured a diverse business community across the Greenford area of West London, providing a workplace for a range of well-known brands and market-leading companies, including DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, Kerry Foods, Booker Ltd, Sainsbury's, Belazu and Muji.