Wolseley has agreed to occupy 27,783 sq ft of urban warehouse space across two units at the development. The company will join a diverse range of occupiers including Transport for London and London Ambulance Service.

With BREEAM Excellent certification and an EPC A+ rating, the high-quality, flexible industrial units are designed to maximise space and natural light, and feature smart sensors that monitor electricity usage, heating and airflow, to enable the customer to benefit from cost reductions.

In line with the company's Responsible SEGRO commitment to Champion low-carbon growth, every unit at SEGRO Park Rainham incorporates highly efficient sustainability measures built for the long term, including photovoltaic panels installed on the roofs and walls, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points as standard.

SEGRO Park Rainham is part of the company's East Plus regeneration scheme - a partnership with the Greater London Authority which will deliver 1.4 million sq ft of modern industrial space, spanning the London boroughs of Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Newham, and regenerating previously derelict land.

Roger Connett, Managing Director (Specialist and Acquisitions Division) at Wolseley, said:

"The investment at SEGRO Park Rainham further strengthens Wolseley's growth strategy across the UK and Ireland. The unit will be occupied by Neville Lumb, a specialist market-leading supplier of commercial sanitaryware to new build and refurbishment projects.

"The new location will further enhance Neville Lumb's proposition for customers in London and the South whilst, materially improving the environmental impact of its operations."

Bonnie Minshull, Head of London at SEGRO, said:

"This new letting to Wolseley is an important milestone for SEGRO Park Rainham, as all units that form part of the second phase of development are now fully let.

"It is fantastic to see that our deliberate design and focus on sustainability, longevity and innovation has created a vibrant and thriving business community for customers of all shapes and sizes, and we're pleased that Wolseley is joining us here as the latest and final occupier."

Space is still available at the development's Enterprise Quarter. With a range of units, it provides customers with options to take up more space as their businesses expand, and offers flexible leases, additional support services and access to amenities to aid growth. It comprises two parts: The Innovation Business Centre, which is tailored to meet the needs of start-ups; and the Enterprise Business Centre, which offers slightly larger units for growing SMEs.

SEGRO Park Rainham is located adjacent to the A13, with fast access to central London and the M25. The development is on the perimeter of the UK's largest market - with 46% of the UK's population within a 90-minute drive.