SEGRO plc Annual General Meeting 2024
The Company's Annual General Meeting (Meeting) will be held at
11.00 a.m. on Thursday 18 April 2024 at RSA House, 8 John Adam Street, London WC2N 6EZ.
Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the relevant resolutions online or by appointing a proxy in advance of the Meeting. Further details on how to do this are available overleaf and in the Notice of Meeting.
Shareholders are advised to check our website at www.SEGRO.com for any updates to the Meeting arrangements following the publication of the Notice of Meeting.
The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts and 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting are now available on the SEGRO plc website (www.SEGRO.com).
no later than 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday 16 April 2024
if this proxy appointment is for one of multiple appointments being made. If you are appointing more than one proxy,
please refer to note 2 overleaf.
I/We, the undersigned, being a member/members of SEGRO plc, appoint the following person:
or failing him/her, the Chair of the Meeting, as my/our proxy to attend/speak and vote on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at 11:00 a.m.
on Thursday 18 April 2024 and at any adjournment thereof, and direct that my/our proxy will vote (or withhold my/our vote) on each of the resolutions referred to in the Notice of Meeting as indicated with a 'X' inside the box below:
- To receive the financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the auditor.
- To declare a final dividend of 19.1 pence per ordinary share.
- To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.
- To re-elect Andy Harrison as a Director.
- To re-elect Mary Barnard as a Director.
- To re-elect Sue Clayton as a Director.
- To re-elect Soumen Das as a Director.
- To re-elect Carol Fairweather as a Director.
- To re-elect Simon Fraser as a Director.
- To re-elect David Sleath as a Director.
- To re-elect Linda Yueh as a Director.
- To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.
Against Withheld
Against Withheld
- To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of the auditor.
- To authorise political donations under the Companies Act 2006.
- To confer on the Directors a general authority to allot ordinary shares.
16 To authorise the Directors to offer a scrip dividend in place of a cash dividend.
17 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights relating to ordinary shares allotted under the authority granted by resolution 15.*
18 To disapply pre-emption rights in connection
with an acquisition or specified capital investment.*
19 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.*
20 To enable a general meeting other than an annual general meeting to be held on not less than 14 clear days' notice.*
- indicates a special resolution
Signature of shareholder or duly authorised attorney, or for a corporate shareholder, common seal or signature of a duly
Date
authorised officer, attorney or other person.
Notes on appointing a proxy
- If you wish to appoint as your proxy someone other than the Chair of the Meeting, insert his/her name in the space provided in the first box. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to part of your holding only, enter the number of shares over which he/she is authorised to act as your proxy in the box next to the proxy's name. If this box is left blank, he/she will be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement.
- To appoint more than one proxy, you should obtain additional proxy forms from SEGRO plc's Registrar, Equiniti, or you may photocopy this form. Ensure that you specify the number of shares over which each proxy can act, as in Note 1 above. Multiple proxy forms should be returned together in the same envelope.
- To be valid, the proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed and dated must be received by Equiniti no later than 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday 16 April 2024.
- The 'Withheld' option is provided to enable a member to withhold his/her vote on any particular resolution. It should be noted that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
- To register the appointment of a proxy electronically, log on to www.sharevote.co.uk using the Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number printed on your proxy form overleaf and follow the instructions provided. Alternatively, shareholders who have already registered with Equiniti's online portfolio service, Shareview, can vote by logging on to their portfolio at www.shareview.co.uk. The proxy appointment must be registered online no later than 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday 16 April 2024.
- If you are an institutional investor you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged no later than 11:00 am on Tuesday 16 April 2024 in order to be considered valid. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions. It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy.
- In the case of a corporate shareholder, the proxy appointment must be under seal or signed by a duly authorised officer, attorney or other person.
- In the case of joint holdings, the vote of the first named in the register of members will be accepted to the exclusion of other joint holders.
If no specific directions are given, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting as he/she thinks fit on the specified resolutions and, unless instructed otherwise, the person appointed proxy may also vote or abstain from voting as he/she thinks fit on any business
(including amendments to resolutions) which may properly come before the Meeting.
- A proxy need not be a member of SEGRO plc but must attend the Meeting to represent you. If no name is inserted in the box provided, the Chair of the Meeting will be deemed to be appointed as the proxy.
- Any alteration to the proxy form should be initialled by the person who signed it.
- The completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a member from attending and voting at the Meeting.
- If you have any questions about the Meeting or your shareholding, please contact our Registrar, Equiniti, by telephone on +44 (0) 371 384 2186. Lines are open 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales.)
