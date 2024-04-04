Anna has more than 20 years' experience in the real estate sector. Most recently she was Executive Director in Grosvenor's UK property business, where she was responsible for the delivery and letting of the UK development pipeline across office, retail, residential and public realm. Since joining Grosvenor in 2008 Anna has also held senior positions in its flagship London estate, including leading asset, investment and property management. She has also driven Grosvenor's first net-zero office building at Holbein Gardens in Belgravia and other recent development milestones.

Anna will join SEGRO on 10 June 2024 and will be a member of the company's UK leadership team reporting to UK Managing Director, James Craddock.

James Craddock, UK Managing Director, SEGRO said:

"Anna will be a fantastic asset for SEGRO, our customers and our partners. She brings a wealth of experience in development, investment, property and asset management, and her broad real estate background will offer different perspectives and complement the industrial and logistics expertise within the rest of our UK leadership and Western Corridor teams.

"2024 is an exciting time to take the reins of SEGRO's Western Corridor region which is the largest in our Group by value. We have an ambitious ten-year vision for the Slough Trading Estate, which will enable diverse and sustainable job opportunities and economic growth. We also have a leading cluster of data centres which continues to enable our customers to meet soaring demand from cloud computing and the digital economy, and we're focused on driving performance of our strategic assets at Heathrow Airport."