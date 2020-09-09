SEGRO backs Park Royal Discount Card to support local businesses

09 September 2020

Hundreds of businesses across Park Royal will benefit from a new loyalty card to boost local spending.

SEGRO, which owns and manages seven industrial estates in Park Royal, alongside the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), is sponsoring this initiative that will enable workers to claim discounts at local businesses across the estate.

The Park Royal Discount Card is available to anyone working on the Park Royal Business Estate, which comprises around 1,700 businesses that employ 43,100 employees, across a range of sectors. The card enables workers to claim discounts at participating local businesses, with McDonald's, the Japan Centre, Drink Supermarket, Hampton by Hilton and Auto Quick Fix among those businesses that have already signed up.

Alan Holland, Director, Greater London Business Unit, SEGRO said:

'Park Royal is one of London's major employment centres and makes a vital contribution to the local area and the wider economy. The Park Royal Discount Card is a fantastic way to bring businesses and customers together and support local business at a critical and uncertain time.

'SEGRO has a long tradition through its 100-year history of supporting local communities, and this is a great way for us to help play our part in helping communities and businesses along the road to recovery after the impacts resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.'

Andrew Dakers, Chief Executive, West London Business/ Park Royal Business Group, said:

'It is very important for businesses and employees to feel part of a community as this will help our efforts to create a safer, greener and friendlier Park Royal. The reward card will unite everyone with more inward investment and more shared advantage in being based in Park Royal.

'At the time of launch we have more than twenty trailblazing offers from local businesses in place with interest growing daily. A list of the latest participating companies and their offers will be maintained on parkroyalbiz.com. This will be regularly updated, with cardholders able to access up-to-date information about new offers and promotions whenever they want. Every month we will highlight on parkroyalbiz.com a special 'Park Royal Reward' which will be selected for its exceptional value or unique nature.'

The Park Royal Business Group is the membership body for the 2,000 businesses on the Park Royal Industrial Estate.

SEGRO, which is celebrating its centenary this year, owns seven estates within the industrial park, including Origin Business Park, Premier Park and Tudor Industrial Estate. SEGRO is working closely with Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, Park Royal Business Group and other stakeholders to protect, strengthen and grow Park Royal over the next 20 years.

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) works closely with SEGRO, PRBG and other stakeholders to protect, strengthen and intensify Park Royal over the next 20 years; in order to support businesses, improve productivity and enable growth, to help attract new, diverse businesses, as well as future-proof the area so that existing businesses can stay and flourish.

More information on the Park Royal Discount Card can be found here: https://www.westlondon.com/park-royal-business-group/reward-card/ or contact Sarah Spateri sarah.spateri@westlondon.com

