Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SEGRO plc    SGRO   GB00B5ZN1N88

SEGRO PLC

(SGRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SEGRO : completes pioneering zero-carbon refurbishment at Premier Park, Park Royal

02/08/2021 | 02:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEGRO completes pioneering zero-carbon refurbishment at Premier Park, Park Royal

08 February 2021

SEGRO has completed its first 'zero-carbon in operation refurbishment', repositioning a 45,000 sq ft unit at Premier Park, Park Royal, as a state-of-the-art, environmentally efficient warehouse space.

The unit, originally constructed in 2000 has now achieved a BREAAM 'Excellent' rating and is one of the first zero carbon industrial refurbishments to be delivered in the UK.



SEGRO has embedded new technologies in the design which sets a new standard in energy efficiency and supports employee wellbeing, including antibacterial paintwork in the office space.

The building draws on solar power from 176 kWh photovoltaic panels, with any surplus power exported back to the network, and is able to harvest rainwater for use. Sensor activated LED lighting and air-sourced heat pumps have been installed to reduce energy consumption and occupancy costs.

A safe and secure bike storage facility has been built which includes insect attracting 'hotels' and electronic vehicle charging points have been installed, each of which can deliver 'fast' level charging and can charge a car battery with a typical range of 238 miles in five hours.

The unit is set within a new landscaped woodland garden, providing seating and device-charging points for outside working, as well as introducing biodiversity to the estate.

The pioneering refurbishment expands SEGRO's existing portfolio of carbon neutral developments which are key in enabling SEGRO to meet its sustainability goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 40%, reducing embodied carbon by 20% and sending no waste to landfill by 2025.

Alan Holland, SEGRO Greater London, Managing Director, said:

'The refurbishment at Premier Park sets a new standard in how existing industrial units can be modernised as state-of-the-art, zero-carbon workspace.

'By utilising technologies such as photovoltaic panels and intuitive LED lighting we have significantly reduced the energy consumption and occupancy costs but beyond that the project will improve employee wellbeing and deliver wider, long-term environmental benefits by encouraging active travel, supporting the use of electric vehicles and creating new green space and biodiversity.

'The delivery of this space provides valuable insight we can apply at other sites in London, where there is a clear demand for space that is efficient, sustainable and future-proof.'



Premier Park is located in the heart of Park Royal, London's largest industrial and commercial centre which currently supports over 1,700 businesses and 43,100 employees. The estate, which provides excellent access to the A406, A40 and the London rail network via Stonebridge Park, is home to a diverse mix of businesses including Royal Mail, DHL, Japan Centre, Bakkovor and Brakes.

For more information please contact:
Lara Al-Sabti, External Communications Executive, SEGRO
lara.alsabti@segro.com

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion as at 30 June 2020 serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

Back to 2021

Disclaimer

SEGRO plc published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 07:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEGRO PLC
02/07SEGRO : completes pioneering zero-carbon refurbishment at Premier Park, Park Roy..
PU
02/05ANDY GULLIFORD ARTICLE : Shops to sheds shift is not easy
PU
01/24SEGRO : to deliver greenest site in London
PU
01/21SEGRO : Brompton Bicycle thrives at SEGRO's Greenford Park estate
PU
01/14SEGRO : FY20 Rent Collection Reaches 98%
MT
01/14SEGRO : UK property group Segro collects 98% of rent in FY 2020
RE
01/14SEGRO : Chooses France As EU Home Member State Post-Brexit
MT
01/14SEGRO PLC : Notification of Home Member State
BU
01/04SEGRO : Construction work begins at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton Gateway
PU
2020SEGRO PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 422 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2020 910 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net Debt 2020 2 162 M 2 969 M 2 969 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 2,26%
Capitalization 11 443 M 15 708 M 15 713 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,3x
EV / Sales 2021 29,6x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SEGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
SEGRO plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 009,32 GBX
Last Close Price 960,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David John Rivers Sleath Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Soumen Das Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Michael Nolan Corbett Chairman
James Power Director-Digital & Technology
Andrew E. G. Gulliford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEGRO PLC1.37%15 708
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)5.62%67 209
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.34%40 781
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.66%24 968
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.59%22 843
W. P. CAREY INC.-3.85%11 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ