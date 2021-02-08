SEGRO completes pioneering zero-carbon refurbishment at Premier Park, Park Royal

08 February 2021

SEGRO has completed its first 'zero-carbon in operation refurbishment', repositioning a 45,000 sq ft unit at Premier Park, Park Royal, as a state-of-the-art, environmentally efficient warehouse space.

The unit, originally constructed in 2000 has now achieved a BREAAM 'Excellent' rating and is one of the first zero carbon industrial refurbishments to be delivered in the UK.





SEGRO has embedded new technologies in the design which sets a new standard in energy efficiency and supports employee wellbeing, including antibacterial paintwork in the office space.



The building draws on solar power from 176 kWh photovoltaic panels, with any surplus power exported back to the network, and is able to harvest rainwater for use. Sensor activated LED lighting and air-sourced heat pumps have been installed to reduce energy consumption and occupancy costs.



A safe and secure bike storage facility has been built which includes insect attracting 'hotels' and electronic vehicle charging points have been installed, each of which can deliver 'fast' level charging and can charge a car battery with a typical range of 238 miles in five hours.



The unit is set within a new landscaped woodland garden, providing seating and device-charging points for outside working, as well as introducing biodiversity to the estate.



The pioneering refurbishment expands SEGRO's existing portfolio of carbon neutral developments which are key in enabling SEGRO to meet its sustainability goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 40%, reducing embodied carbon by 20% and sending no waste to landfill by 2025.



Alan Holland, SEGRO Greater London, Managing Director, said:



'The refurbishment at Premier Park sets a new standard in how existing industrial units can be modernised as state-of-the-art, zero-carbon workspace.



'By utilising technologies such as photovoltaic panels and intuitive LED lighting we have significantly reduced the energy consumption and occupancy costs but beyond that the project will improve employee wellbeing and deliver wider, long-term environmental benefits by encouraging active travel, supporting the use of electric vehicles and creating new green space and biodiversity.



'The delivery of this space provides valuable insight we can apply at other sites in London, where there is a clear demand for space that is efficient, sustainable and future-proof.'





Premier Park is located in the heart of Park Royal, London's largest industrial and commercial centre which currently supports over 1,700 businesses and 43,100 employees. The estate, which provides excellent access to the A406, A40 and the London rail network via Stonebridge Park, is home to a diverse mix of businesses including Royal Mail, DHL, Japan Centre, Bakkovor and Brakes.

