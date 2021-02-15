Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SEGRO plc    SGRO   GB00B5ZN1N88

SEGRO PLC

(SGRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SEGRO : delivers £25,000 grant to my AFK supporting children and young people in Tottenham

02/15/2021 | 02:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEGRO delivers £25,000 grant to my AFK supporting children and young people in Tottenham

15 February 2021

SEGRO, a leading owner, manager and developer of warehousing and industrial space, has provided a £25,000 grant to Tottenham based charity my AFK as part of its Centenary Fund, enabling the charity to continue its work helping children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities achieve their full potential.

SEGRO has been working with the London Community Foundation - who will help administer the funding to my AFK. The charity supports disabled children, young people and their families in North London, helping to prepare young people with learning disabilities and autism for life after school through accredited education, training and work experience programmes.

With the impact of COVID-19 forcing my AFK to suspend face-to-face services for young people in Tottenham, the grant will help the charity in its work eradicating the digital divide that excludes disadvantaged young disabled people from the learning process, by expanding its virtual employment support pilot programme to meet increased demand.

Launched in 2020, SEGRO's Centenary Fund will see £10m awarded to projects that make a positive impact in communities across the UK and Europe over the next decade. The grant is the latest milestone in SEGRO's relationship with my ARK, having supported the charity in 2018 and 2019.

Lyn Prodger, Corporate Partnerships Manager at my AFK said:

'Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities experience many inequalities in accessing good healthcare, appropriate equipment, high quality education and meaningful employment opportunities. Sadly, the pandemic has exacerbated these barriers.

'We are delighted to be working with The London Community Foundation and The SEGRO Centenary Fund to support the life and work skills, and the mental health and wellbeing of disabled young people. An extremely generous grant of £25,000 will enable us to expand our virtual employability skills support service, which is simply vital at this time.'

Neil Impiazzi, Partnership Development Director at SEGRO said:

'Investing in our communities is part of SEGRO's DNA, and we wanted to ensure that our charity partners were able to continue their skills, training and employability programmes during the pandemic.

'We share the vision of my AFK that there is a long term need to ensure people from all backgrounds have the skills, training and opportunities to secure meaningful employment opportunities. Not only will this play a vital role in supporting the economic recovery of the UK following the pandemic, but more importantly it ensures that children and young people from all walks of life have the tools to achieve their full potential.'

For more information please contact:

Lara Al-Sabti, External Communications Executive, SEGRO
lara.alsabti@segro.com

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion as at 30 June 2020 serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

Back to 2021

Disclaimer

SEGRO plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 07:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEGRO PLC
02/14SEGRO : delivers £25,000 grant to my AFK supporting children and young people in..
PU
02/09SEGRO : completes pioneering zero-carbon refurbishment at Premier Park, Park Roy..
PU
02/08SEGRO : First customer signed at SEGRO Park Hayes
PU
02/07SEGRO : completes pioneering zero-carbon refurbishment at Premier Park, Park Roy..
PU
02/05ANDY GULLIFORD ARTICLE : Shops to sheds shift is not easy
PU
01/24SEGRO : to deliver greenest site in London
PU
01/21SEGRO : Brompton Bicycle thrives at SEGRO's Greenford Park estate
PU
01/14SEGRO : FY20 Rent Collection Reaches 98%
MT
01/14SEGRO : UK property group Segro collects 98% of rent in FY 2020
RE
01/14SEGRO : Chooses France As EU Home Member State Post-Brexit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 422 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2020 910 M 1 265 M 1 265 M
Net Debt 2020 2 175 M 3 022 M 3 022 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 11 532 M 15 964 M 16 025 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,5x
EV / Sales 2021 29,8x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SEGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
SEGRO plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 017,74 GBX
Last Close Price 968,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David John Rivers Sleath Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Soumen Das Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Michael Nolan Corbett Chairman
James Power Director-Digital & Technology
Andrew E. G. Gulliford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEGRO PLC2.15%15 964
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-0.61%63 245
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.39%39 257
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-2.90%25 166
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.47%23 321
W. P. CAREY INC.-0.27%12 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ