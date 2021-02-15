SEGRO delivers £25,000 grant to my AFK supporting children and young people in Tottenham

15 February 2021

SEGRO, a leading owner, manager and developer of warehousing and industrial space, has provided a £25,000 grant to Tottenham based charity my AFK as part of its Centenary Fund, enabling the charity to continue its work helping children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities achieve their full potential.



SEGRO has been working with the London Community Foundation - who will help administer the funding to my AFK. The charity supports disabled children, young people and their families in North London, helping to prepare young people with learning disabilities and autism for life after school through accredited education, training and work experience programmes.



With the impact of COVID-19 forcing my AFK to suspend face-to-face services for young people in Tottenham, the grant will help the charity in its work eradicating the digital divide that excludes disadvantaged young disabled people from the learning process, by expanding its virtual employment support pilot programme to meet increased demand.



Launched in 2020, SEGRO's Centenary Fund will see £10m awarded to projects that make a positive impact in communities across the UK and Europe over the next decade. The grant is the latest milestone in SEGRO's relationship with my ARK, having supported the charity in 2018 and 2019.



Lyn Prodger, Corporate Partnerships Manager at my AFK said:

'Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities experience many inequalities in accessing good healthcare, appropriate equipment, high quality education and meaningful employment opportunities. Sadly, the pandemic has exacerbated these barriers.



'We are delighted to be working with The London Community Foundation and The SEGRO Centenary Fund to support the life and work skills, and the mental health and wellbeing of disabled young people. An extremely generous grant of £25,000 will enable us to expand our virtual employability skills support service, which is simply vital at this time.'

Neil Impiazzi, Partnership Development Director at SEGRO said:



'Investing in our communities is part of SEGRO's DNA, and we wanted to ensure that our charity partners were able to continue their skills, training and employability programmes during the pandemic.



'We share the vision of my AFK that there is a long term need to ensure people from all backgrounds have the skills, training and opportunities to secure meaningful employment opportunities. Not only will this play a vital role in supporting the economic recovery of the UK following the pandemic, but more importantly it ensures that children and young people from all walks of life have the tools to achieve their full potential.'

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion as at 30 June 2020 serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

